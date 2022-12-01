Vinturas is expanding its digital network solution with private blockchain technology in the vehicle industry to other industrial markets

Vinturas has recently received a multi-million capital injection from a European investment company. This investment will enable Vinturas to continue its worldwide growth in the vehicle industry, to penetrate new industrial markets, and to develop additional modules.

Having the new shareholder opens a whole range of opportunities. Ronald Kleijwegt, the CEO of Vinturas, says: “We have moved from the shareholder structure from Vinturas’ start-up phase to a shareholder structure with one neutral shareholder. With this financially powerful party behind us, we can grow our organisation worldwide and develop products for new and existing customers.”

In the more than three years of its existence, Vinturas has succeeded in persuading several international car brands from Japan, Germany, and China of the benefits it can bring. It is thanks to Vinturas that these car brands can make considerable supply chain cost savings and achieve greater transparency as a result of trading partners being able to share digital information and data in a secure private blockchain environment.

The increasing demand for Vinturas’ digital network solution is due to OEMs and large Logistics Service Providers requiring ever-greater control over their end-to-end supply chains. The need for interoperability of systems and applications with the use of private blockchain is a major factor in choosing Vinturas’ network solution.

About Vinturas

Vinturas was established in 2019. The innovative Vinturas solution is the first cloud-based supply chain network solution bringing private blockchain technology to the OEM industry and Logistics Service Providers. Private blockchain technology uniquely enables trading partners to connect and collaborate in a secure, private network for real-time information sharing, and storage of key milestones and documentation without losing control over their data. Developed in collaboration with IBM, the Vinturas blockchain solution is the only technology of its kind available to the OEM and logistics industry.