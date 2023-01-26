Apex Kings NFT Racing game starts partnership with French Automakers Citroën and DS Automobiles

Supremacy Games, the developer of the highly-anticipated NFT racing game Apex Kings NFT Racing, is excited to announce a partnership with French automakers Citroën and DS. This partnership will bring some of the most iconic vehicles from both brands to the digital racetrack, offering players the chance to collect and race them in the game.

Citroën is a French automaker that has been in operation since 1919 and is known for producing a wide range of vehicles, including small city cars, family cars, and vans. DS is a luxury car brand that used to be owned by the French automaker Citroën. The brand was launched in 2009, and has been a standalone luxury brand since 2015.

Players will be able to get their hands on some of the most sought-after vehicles such as GT by Citroën concept car, Citroën C3 Rally, DS E-tense Performance and DS Pallas Rally Prototype among others. These vehicles are known for their unique designs, advanced technology and powerful performance, making them a perfect fit for the fast-paced world of Apex Kings NFT Racing.

In addition to adding these vehicles to the game, Supremacy Games is also hosting a special giveaway for a limited time, offering everyone the chance to claim their first limited edition Apex Kings Citroën car NFT for free. The details of the giveaway have been announced on the Apex Kings Twitter page (@ApexKingsNFT).

Apex Kings NFT Racing is a new web3 racing game that allows players to collect and trade unique cars using digital collectibles based on real car brands and models. By collecting and trading NFT cars, players can build a valuable and powerful collection that can help them win races and earn rewards.

“We are thrilled to partner with Citroën and DS Automobiles to bring their iconic vehicles to Apex Kings NFT Racing. This partnership is a testament to the high-quality and exciting gameplay that our players can expect from the game,” said Supremacy Games CEO, Jari Pauna.

More info

www.apexkings.io

Supremacy Games

Supremacy Games is a leading publisher of functional digital collectibles, with a focus on games, mobile games, and unique limited-edition collectibles. Founded to be at the forefront of the digital collectibles space, Supremacy Games combines expertise in mobile games, crypto and IP to create world-changing games. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company has team members in Finland, Sweden, and Croatia. Supremacy Games is an equal opportunity employer and supports fully distributed teams.