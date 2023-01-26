New marketplace digitizes vehicle logistics and eliminates the middleman, making vehicle hauling faster, easier, and more profitable

Auto Hauler Exchange <http://www.autohaulerexchange .com> today announced

the launch of its new online marketplace that transforms the way shippers

and carriers connect with one another. The first digital marketplace of its

kind in the vehicle logistics industry, the new Auto Hauler Exchange (AHX)

connects rigorously vetted large and small vehicle haulers across the United

States and Canada directly with vehicle shippers. By eliminating the

middleman typically required in vehicle logistics, AHX streamlines the

shipping process, cuts shipping delays, and reduces empty space on carriers

and unnecessary miles while increasing revenue.

AHX is an easy-to-use, online portal for vehicle logistics, offering both

transparency and improved profit margins for shippers and carriers. As the

middleman is no longer necessary for shipping logistics with AHX, an entire

layer of costs is eliminated; shipping fees are lower with no middleman

markup and carriers see higher profitability with shipper direct pricing for

both single and full truck loads.

“Vehicle logistics processes are very dated and fragmented. This has

impacted the entire vehicle supply chain with a considerable loss of vehicle

carriers actively hauling. The Auto Hauler Exchange online marketplace is a

transformative option to remedy this situation. The exchange provides a

digital ecosystem where shippers and haulers can work together,” says Royce

Neubauer, founder and CEO of Auto Hauler Exchange. “We enable shippers to

market their opportunities directly to carriers, so there is no middleman

pulling revenue away from the transaction. We also enable carriers to

embrace opportunities directly from large scale shippers that they would not

normally see.”

Vehicle remarketers, dealers, fleets, rental car companies, auctions, and

manufacturers can now expand their buying and selling reach by leveraging

the nationwide carrier partnerships within AHX. They can also trust that the

carriers that are moving their vehicles are vetted and have the correct

authority, insurance, and safety ratings to do the work.

Carriers on the exchange can now move vehicles for large scale shippers they

would not previously have had the opportunity to work for. They can pick and

choose which opportunities fit their routing on a day-by-day basis to

maximize their capacity and eliminate empty miles, while allowing them to

plan their backhauls in advance. Also, AHX pays the carrier on their terms,

enabling them to receive payments in as little as 48 hours after all

documents have been uploaded into the system.

Automation capabilities within the exchange enables shippers to instantly

track their deliveries through the integrated Transportation Management

System (TMS) at any time by mobile phone, tablet, or desktop. When

circumstances require immediate changes to be made, shippers and carriers

also have the option to call each other directly for rapid coordination.

Dashboards, email, messaging, alerts, and notifications are all built into

the exchange platform to further streamline operations, providing digitized

operations that require less manpower.

“In essence, we are replacing the middleman and digitizing tedious and time

consuming manual operations with sophisticated technology that we customized

for vehicle transportation in partnership with our marketplace platform

provider, Nautical Commerce <http://www.nauticalcommerce.c om> ,” says

Neubauer. “We have automated the complex workflows of the vehicle logistics

ecosystem seamlessly on the robust Nautical platform, enabling the exchange

to provide a frictionless experience that is easy to learn and use. During

beta testing of the new exchange, AHX moved vehicles for over 20 dealership

groups and remarketers throughout the US and signed up approximately 200

carriers with over 700 assets. These numbers are growing rapidly with the

launch and we are excited about our trajectory.”

“Royce and the Auto Hauler Exchange team are visionaries in an industry that

has traditionally been resistant to change. By reinforcing the relational

pieces of their business and digitizing the low value transactional aspects,

Auto Hauler Exchange can better serve their customers – both shippers and

carriers,” says Ryan Lee, Founder & CEO of Nautical Commerce. “Nautical is

proud to be the technology partner powering the next-generation of logistics

brokerage.”

Suburban Ford of Troy, Michigan transports as many as 50 vehicles a month

from auction houses to their car lot, and the number is growing. Used car

manager Terry Lange, has worked with many different shipping companies, but

now will only ship with the Auto Hauler Exchange.

“With the Auto Hauler Exchange, I’ve been able to get the cars from the

auction with a one- to two-day turnaround at a fraction of the cost per unit

that the auction house would charge. I see as much as a 30 percent savings.

Previously it could have taken as long as two weeks for the auction house to

arrange shipping,” Lange says. “The Auto Hauler Exchange has been nothing

but exceptional – the best turnaround time, savings per unit, transparency

of rates and terms, and customer service.”

About Auto Hauler Exchange

Auto Hauler Exchange is a vehicle logistics online marketplace and community

that enables shippers and carriers to connect directly to eliminate empty

miles driven while maximizing capacity. The exchange gives control back to

carriers, empowering them to fill their trucks by connecting them directly

to shippers and cutting out the middleman. By using technology, AHX creates

a frictionless, efficient environment for vehicle transportation. For

additional information, visit autohaulerexchange.com

<https://www.autohaulerexchang e.com/> .

About Nautical Commerce

Nautical is a multi-vendor ecommerce platform enabling B2B businesses to own

their industry by leveraging the marketplace model. Using Nautical’s

headless technology, businesses can easily embrace and extend their existing

infrastructure to grow beyond their inventory, become a platform for their

industry, consolidate multi-brand businesses, and more. To learn more about

how Nautical can help grow your business, visit

<http://www.nauticalcommerce.c om/>