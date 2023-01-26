Appen Releases State of AI Automotive Report

Appen, the world leader in data for the AI lifecycle, announced the release

of its State of AI Automotive Report. The report offers specific insights

into how the transportation and automotive industries are leveraging

artificial intelligence to improve driver and passenger experience, safety,

and comfort.

Appen’s research further underscores the important role AI – and the data

powering these AI models – will play in the future of the automotive

industry. According to survey respondents, some of the most important

benefits AI will have on automotive experience include:

Crash prevention

Emissions reduction

Fewer impaired driving incidents

Improved traffic conditions

Customized comfort

“At Appen, we work with companies across a number of industries to power the

deployment of safe, accurate, and comprehensive AI models around the world,”

said Armughan Ahmad, CEO of Appen. “Our latest State of AI report indicates

that AI has tremendous potential to make the automotive experience safer,

more innovative, and more enjoyable than ever before.”

In addition to the benefits of AI, Appen’s findings also noted optimism

about the future of autonomous vehicles. While almost 80% of respondents

indicated that they currently feel safe with autonomous vehicles on the

road, those surveyed also indicated their confidence in a number of AI

applications.

According to the report:

89% of AI practitioners indicated that they agree or strongly agree that

autonomous vehicles are the future of the industry

87% of AI practitioners agree or strongly agree that autonomous vehicles

will reduce the number of impaired driving incidents

82% of AI practitioners agree or strongly agree that autonomous driving will

relieve traffic congestion in the future

“As we look to the future of the automotive industry, we’ll see two primary

themes come to the forefront: safety and experience. Those include for

drivers, passengers, cyclists, pedestrians and all others sharing the road.”

added Sujatha Sagiraju, Chief Product Officer at Appen. “We’re at a pivotal

moment in transportation and AI is leading the charge. With high-quality and

inclusive data, those futuristic concepts are right around the corner.”

While data is the lifeblood of any effective AI deployment, Appen’s research

also uncovered the importance of human oversight to ensure accurate and safe

rollout of AI across the transportation space. In fact, 97% of respondents

noted that human-in-the-loop evaluation is important for accurate model

performance, which allows for more collaboration and oversight to improve

the effectiveness of AI and machine learning models.

Appen’s research was conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, which

surveyed over 500 respondents from around the globe. To see the full State

of AI Report from August, visit 2022 State of AI Report.

