Appen Releases State of AI Automotive Report

Appen, the world leader in data for the AI lifecycle, announced the release
of its State of AI Automotive Report. The report offers specific insights
into how the transportation and automotive industries are leveraging
artificial intelligence to improve driver and passenger experience, safety,
and comfort.
Appen’s research further underscores the important role AI – and the data
powering these AI models – will play in the future of the automotive
industry. According to survey respondents, some of the most important
benefits AI will have on automotive experience include:
Crash prevention
Emissions reduction
Fewer impaired driving incidents
Improved traffic conditions
Customized comfort
“At Appen, we work with companies across a number of industries to power the
deployment of safe, accurate, and comprehensive AI models around the world,”
said Armughan Ahmad, CEO of Appen. “Our latest State of AI report indicates
that AI has tremendous potential to make the automotive experience safer,
more innovative, and more enjoyable than ever before.”
In addition to the benefits of AI, Appen’s findings also noted optimism
about the future of autonomous vehicles. While almost 80% of respondents
indicated that they currently feel safe with autonomous vehicles on the
road, those surveyed also indicated their confidence in a number of AI
applications.
According to the report:
89% of AI practitioners indicated that they agree or strongly agree that
autonomous vehicles are the future of the industry
87% of AI practitioners agree or strongly agree that autonomous vehicles
will reduce the number of impaired driving incidents
82% of AI practitioners agree or strongly agree that autonomous driving will
relieve traffic congestion in the future
“As we look to the future of the automotive industry, we’ll see two primary
themes come to the forefront: safety and experience. Those include for
drivers, passengers, cyclists, pedestrians and all others sharing the road.”
added Sujatha Sagiraju, Chief Product Officer at Appen. “We’re at a pivotal
moment in transportation and AI is leading the charge. With high-quality and
inclusive data, those futuristic concepts are right around the corner.”
While data is the lifeblood of any effective AI deployment, Appen’s research
also uncovered the importance of human oversight to ensure accurate and safe
rollout of AI across the transportation space. In fact, 97% of respondents
noted that human-in-the-loop evaluation is important for accurate model
performance, which allows for more collaboration and oversight to improve
the effectiveness of AI and machine learning models.
Appen’s research was conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, which
surveyed over 500 respondents from around the globe. To see the full State
of AI Report from August, visit 2022 State of AI Report.
About Appen
Appen is a global market leader in data for the AI Lifecycle. With over 25
years of experience in data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation
by humans, we enable organizations to launch the world’s most innovative
artificial intelligence systems.
Our expertise includes a global crowd of more than 1 million skilled
contractors who speak over 235 languages, in over 70,000 locations and 170
countries, and the industry’s most advanced AI-assisted data annotation
platform. Our products and services give leaders in technology, automotive,
financial services, retail, healthcare, and governments the confidence to
launch world-class AI products.
Founded in 1996, Appen has customers and offices globally.