CallRevu Selected for Second Year to General Motors Dealer Digital Solutions in-Market Retail Plus-Up Partner Program

CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics,
has once again been selected by General Motors (GM) Dealer Digital Solutions
(DDS) program to provide advanced call monitoring solutions back by
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology augmented
by Human Listening Agents to help retail automotive dealers convert more
calls to appointments, opportunities and additional revenue.
“We are excited and proud to be selected for a second year in a row to the
GM Dealer Digital Solutions in-Market Retail (iMR) program that offers co-op
funds for the GM Plus-Up Partner program. Being able to provide GM dealers a
comprehensive call monitoring solution, that’s designed to help convert more
calls to revenue, while leverage the Plus-Up Partner co-op funds is a win
for dealers,” said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO of CallRevu. “CallRevu gives
dealers the insights and metrics to measure how marketing dollars are
effectively working to increase customer engagement, drive more retail sales
and ensuring customers are connecting with dealership staff. These combined
efforts help support sales, dealership reputation management, and CSI.”
Dealers are impressed with CallRevu’s 98% accuracy and responsiveness of
delivering alerts, action notifications and analysis to improve the customer
experience. This includes CSI watch list alerts that promotes better
customer engagement in fixed operations.
Cory Wright, Director of OEM Operation, added “that in just three quarters
of 2022, CallRevu has delivered 164,875 deal saving and customer experience
alerts. CallRevu’s data intelligence shows that 1 in 4 alerts that are
responded to in a timely manner result in an appointment at the dealership.
Additionally, CallRevu has delivered over 2,600 phone health alerts to
assist GM dealers in fixing broken processes that can negatively impact
their call fail rate and customer experience.”
CallRevu’s holistic solution features certified frictionless CRM integration
with all major providers. The output of this integration boasts almost a
quarter million additional CRM entries either being created or appended with
additional phone information.
In 2023, CallRevu adds two new products to its suite of approved DDS
offerings, ServiceVision Intel and Virtual BDC (VBDC). ServiceVision Intel
is an exclusive fixed operations-oriented dashboard that improves dealers
and Fixed Ops Directors understand the service caller’s journey.
ServiceVision Intel provides missed call reporting, and rich analysis of
status checks, repeat callers, and drill down metrics on custom keyword
searches. CallRevu’s VBDC is a tool that helps dealers reduce call fail
rates when hiring internal staffing isn’t an option or cost prohibitive.
VBDC is an on-demand virtual business development center that handles
overflow calls and makes outbound customers calls as needed.
GM Dealers can enroll in the iMR co-op funded CallRevu program via the
Global Connect online portal and chose the best package that meets their
needs for Sales and Service. As part of the CallRevu solution, Dealers can
choose the CallVision DNI (Dynamic Number Insertion) program that ties their
digital advertising to the phone calls. CallVision DNI is designed to
measure a dealerships marketing effectiveness to maximize consumer reach and
return on investment.
CallRevu will be exhibiting at the NADA Show in Dallas, TX, January 26-29,
2023. For more information, visit CallRevu in Booth 6139 or go to
http://www.callrevu.com/gm
