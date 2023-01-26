CallRevu Selected for Second Year to General Motors Dealer Digital Solutions in-Market Retail Plus-Up Partner Program

CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics,

has once again been selected by General Motors (GM) Dealer Digital Solutions

(DDS) program to provide advanced call monitoring solutions back by

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology augmented

by Human Listening Agents to help retail automotive dealers convert more

calls to appointments, opportunities and additional revenue.

“We are excited and proud to be selected for a second year in a row to the

GM Dealer Digital Solutions in-Market Retail (iMR) program that offers co-op

funds for the GM Plus-Up Partner program. Being able to provide GM dealers a

comprehensive call monitoring solution, that’s designed to help convert more

calls to revenue, while leverage the Plus-Up Partner co-op funds is a win

for dealers,” said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO of CallRevu. “CallRevu gives

dealers the insights and metrics to measure how marketing dollars are

effectively working to increase customer engagement, drive more retail sales

and ensuring customers are connecting with dealership staff. These combined

efforts help support sales, dealership reputation management, and CSI.”

Dealers are impressed with CallRevu’s 98% accuracy and responsiveness of

delivering alerts, action notifications and analysis to improve the customer

experience. This includes CSI watch list alerts that promotes better

customer engagement in fixed operations.

Cory Wright, Director of OEM Operation, added “that in just three quarters

of 2022, CallRevu has delivered 164,875 deal saving and customer experience

alerts. CallRevu’s data intelligence shows that 1 in 4 alerts that are

responded to in a timely manner result in an appointment at the dealership.

Additionally, CallRevu has delivered over 2,600 phone health alerts to

assist GM dealers in fixing broken processes that can negatively impact

their call fail rate and customer experience.”

CallRevu’s holistic solution features certified frictionless CRM integration

with all major providers. The output of this integration boasts almost a

quarter million additional CRM entries either being created or appended with

additional phone information.

In 2023, CallRevu adds two new products to its suite of approved DDS

offerings, ServiceVision Intel and Virtual BDC (VBDC). ServiceVision Intel

is an exclusive fixed operations-oriented dashboard that improves dealers

and Fixed Ops Directors understand the service caller’s journey.

ServiceVision Intel provides missed call reporting, and rich analysis of

status checks, repeat callers, and drill down metrics on custom keyword

searches. CallRevu’s VBDC is a tool that helps dealers reduce call fail

rates when hiring internal staffing isn’t an option or cost prohibitive.

VBDC is an on-demand virtual business development center that handles

overflow calls and makes outbound customers calls as needed.

GM Dealers can enroll in the iMR co-op funded CallRevu program via the

Global Connect online portal and chose the best package that meets their

needs for Sales and Service. As part of the CallRevu solution, Dealers can

choose the CallVision DNI (Dynamic Number Insertion) program that ties their

digital advertising to the phone calls. CallVision DNI is designed to

measure a dealerships marketing effectiveness to maximize consumer reach and

return on investment.

CallRevu will be exhibiting at the NADA Show in Dallas, TX, January 26-29,

2023. For more information, visit CallRevu in Booth 6139 or go to

http://www.callrevu.com/gm

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the only call management solution made in a dealership for

dealerships. CallRevu listens to your calls so you don’t have to and alerts

you within minutes to mishandled sales opportunities, potential CSI issues,

even phone routing and connectivity problems. Our call monitoring service

helps dealers around the U.S. and Canada convert calls into appointments to

improve the bottom line. We track, listen, summarize, alert, report, and

coach on all phone data analytics to help dealers drive more

call-to-appointment conversions. http://www.callrevu.com

About General Motors Co.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM, TSX: GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in

30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world’s

largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM’s automotive brands

include Chevrolet and Cadillac, as well as Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden,

Isuzu, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling. More information on the company

and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety,

security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com