AVCC Announces the Release of its Newest Technical Report on Models and Datasets

AVCC, a global consortium of automotive and technology industry leaders

cooperating on intelligent software-defined and automated vehicle

technology, today announced that its latest technical report is available to

the public for free download: “TR-004 Models and Datasets for Benchmarking

Deep Neural Networks for Automated and Assisted Driving Systems.

“There was no alignment in the industry on how to fairly compare DNN

performance on compute platforms for automated and assisted driving systems.

Two years ago, AVCC set out to create recommendations for a benchmark to

solve this issue,” commented Kasper Ornstein Mecklenburg, Chair of AVCC’s

Micro-Benchmarks Working Group and Staff Performance Analysis Engineer at

Arm. “This is the second of three technical reports on DNN benchmarking and

it addresses the characteristics which make models and datasets suitable for

this purpose, along with a list of recommended models and datasets.”

Having a common view on how to benchmark machine learning (ML) in the

automotive industry benefits the entire ecosystem.

For the automotive and ML communities, this will allow optimized use of

models and datasets that are publicly available, and effectively address the

key usage examples of DNNs in real-world automated and assisted driving

systems applications.

“OEMs and automotive tier 1 suppliers can use the report to have a clear

understanding of test results, allowing them to select the most suitable IP

for their use-case. Plus, IP providers will better understand how to focus

their research resources. It’s a win-win for the industry,” added Paul

Hughes, AVCC Technical Chair and Lead System Architect/Distinguished

Engineer at Arm.

The paper isn’t limited to automotive audiences only: anyone who is involved

in automation, including robotics and other ML applications, can benefit

from the benchmarks outlined in this report.

For those interested in autonomous automotive and assisted driving, the

TR-004 Models and Datasets technical report complements TR-003 Conditions

and Reporting by adding which models, datasets, and automotive context are

relevant for benchmarking.

For more information about AVCC and how it is serving component developers

at automotive OEMs and its suppliers, including how to become a member,

please visit http://www.avcconsortium.org

About AVCC

AVCC is a global autonomous vehicle (AV) consortium dedicated to being the

premier market enabler for intelligent software-defined vehicle technology.

Membership touches upon every facet of the autonomous vehicle and

software-defined vehicle design ecosystem, from technology suppliers to

integrators and beyond. The Consortium serves systems and component

developers at automotive OEMs and its suppliers with strategic programs and

working group publications. AVCC is committed to driving the evolution from

L1 to L5 performance over the next twenty years. At its core, AVCC is

dedicated to providing a vetted architectural design and enabling a

cooperative environment with algorithms and device interfaces for central

and distributed compute for autonomous vehicles.

http://www.avcconsortium.org