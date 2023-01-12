Aided by Surge in eMobility, Schreiner ProTech Sees Uptick in Sales for HighProtect Series of Pressure Compensation Seals

– Schreiner ProTech, a Germany-based global leader in developing and
manufacturing innovative functional labels with value-added benefits for the
automotive and engineering-based industries, has seen significant growth for
a special series of pressure compensation seal (PCS) solutions. Thanks in
part to the rapidly expanding electric vehicles sector, the company has seen
a 32% year-over-year sales uptick for its PCS HighProtect range – the
world’s first line of printable, steam jet-resistant pressure compensation
seals.
A pressure compensation seal is a watertight, breathable membrane used to
vent electronic housings, similar to a valve. The membrane ensures effective
pressure compensation while preventing the intrusion of water, dust or dirt
into the housing. Despite their minimal height, the robust PCS HighProtect
products can withstand even industrial-strength steam jet cleaners.
Notably, e-vehicles need robust, durable pressure compensation solutions in
a variety of areas -including the battery and driving column – that must be
resistant to steam jet cleaning. Here, it is increasingly important for such
solutions to be lightweight and small is size, as these simplify production
processes and save on warehousing space and shipping costs. In various
shapes and sizes, PCS High Protect provides solutions spanning several
functions, including charging protection, battery and motor production and
lifespan management, and components marking and sealing.
Electric or otherwise, PCS HighProtect offers automotive OEMs and suppliers
a venting solution suitable for customized inline printing, allowing them to
eliminate a process step and save associated material and maintenance costs.
In this fashion, the PCS serves dual roles of identification and protection,
all while streamlining production.
Due to its customized design, PCS HighProtect visually functions as a
marking label. And though the pressure compensation membrane’s small
ventilation hole – necessary for emitting the heat produced during
electronics operation – does not show through the wear-resistant top film,
the PCS still effectively serves its original protective purposes.
PCS HighProtect is offered via a modular concept that makes possible a wide
variety of combinations per specific customer needs. Among other options,
the seals can be round or angular, long or short, and incorporate multicolor
logos and QR codes.
About Schreiner ProTech
Schreiner ProTech, a business unit of Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG based in
Oberschleissheim near Munich (Germany) and production sites in Blauvelt
(USA) and Shanghai (China), develops innovative film-based functional
components and industrial marking and security solutions. From
thermal-transfer printing, laser marking and RFID solutions all the way to
pressure compensation seals and printed electronics: the certified
development partner and systems supplier offers solutions which help
optimize processes, reduce costs, make life healthier and safer, and enhance
human mobility. All of Schreiner ProTech’s solutions for the mobility and
electronics markets as well as for mechanical engineering are specifically
tailored to meet customers’ needs.
Schreiner ProTech’s U.S. facility, a business unit of Schreiner Group LP, is
located at 300 Corporate Drive, Suite 10, Blauvelt, NY 10913. For more
information, call 845-848-9000, e-mail info@schreiner-protech.com or visit
www.schreiner-protech.com