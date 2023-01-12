Aided by Surge in eMobility, Schreiner ProTech Sees Uptick in Sales for HighProtect Series of Pressure Compensation Seals

– Schreiner ProTech, a Germany-based global leader in developing and

manufacturing innovative functional labels with value-added benefits for the

automotive and engineering-based industries, has seen significant growth for

a special series of pressure compensation seal (PCS) solutions. Thanks in

part to the rapidly expanding electric vehicles sector, the company has seen

a 32% year-over-year sales uptick for its PCS HighProtect range – the

world’s first line of printable, steam jet-resistant pressure compensation

seals.

A pressure compensation seal is a watertight, breathable membrane used to

vent electronic housings, similar to a valve. The membrane ensures effective

pressure compensation while preventing the intrusion of water, dust or dirt

into the housing. Despite their minimal height, the robust PCS HighProtect

products can withstand even industrial-strength steam jet cleaners.

Notably, e-vehicles need robust, durable pressure compensation solutions in

a variety of areas -including the battery and driving column – that must be

resistant to steam jet cleaning. Here, it is increasingly important for such

solutions to be lightweight and small is size, as these simplify production

processes and save on warehousing space and shipping costs. In various

shapes and sizes, PCS High Protect provides solutions spanning several

functions, including charging protection, battery and motor production and

lifespan management, and components marking and sealing.

Electric or otherwise, PCS HighProtect offers automotive OEMs and suppliers

a venting solution suitable for customized inline printing, allowing them to

eliminate a process step and save associated material and maintenance costs.

In this fashion, the PCS serves dual roles of identification and protection,

all while streamlining production.

Due to its customized design, PCS HighProtect visually functions as a

marking label. And though the pressure compensation membrane’s small

ventilation hole – necessary for emitting the heat produced during

electronics operation – does not show through the wear-resistant top film,

the PCS still effectively serves its original protective purposes.

PCS HighProtect is offered via a modular concept that makes possible a wide

variety of combinations per specific customer needs. Among other options,

the seals can be round or angular, long or short, and incorporate multicolor

logos and QR codes.

About Schreiner ProTech

Schreiner ProTech, a business unit of Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG based in

Oberschleissheim near Munich (Germany) and production sites in Blauvelt

(USA) and Shanghai (China), develops innovative film-based functional

components and industrial marking and security solutions. From

thermal-transfer printing, laser marking and RFID solutions all the way to

pressure compensation seals and printed electronics: the certified

development partner and systems supplier offers solutions which help

optimize processes, reduce costs, make life healthier and safer, and enhance

human mobility. All of Schreiner ProTech’s solutions for the mobility and

electronics markets as well as for mechanical engineering are specifically

tailored to meet customers’ needs.

Schreiner ProTech’s U.S. facility, a business unit of Schreiner Group LP, is

located at 300 Corporate Drive, Suite 10, Blauvelt, NY 10913. For more

information, call 845-848-9000, e-mail info@schreiner-protech.com or visit

www.schreiner-protech.com