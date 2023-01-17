Decisiv Adds Technology and Strategy Expertise to Drive Ecosystem Growth

Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM)

solutions, announced today the addition of two strategic advisors as it

continues to develop new asset management solutions and services, and to

expand the number of OEM, component manufacturer and technology providers in

the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem.

Andrew Forti brings extensive experience to Decisiv having built technology

businesses in commercial asset markets. The former VP and GM, Strategy &

Growth at Sensata Technologies was instrumental in the company’s success as

a data sensor and insights provider for commercial vehicle OEMs, telematics

service providers, and fleets.

Forrest Hobbs, who has joined the Decisiv Board of Directors, brings sales

and go to market expertise to technology companies. His experience includes

serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Cloudleaf, the provider of a real-time

supply chain operations platform.

“Andrew and Forrest bring exceptional industry, strategy and management

expertise to me and to Decisiv’s senior management team as we continue on

our journey to consolidate Decisiv’s position as the leading orchestration

platform for commercial asset service management,” said Dick Hyatt,

President and CEO at Decisiv.

“Their combined skills and expertise will help Decisiv accelerate our

mission to provide our customers and partners unparalleled asset

utilization, performance, safety, and compliance,” Hyatt added.

Decisiv’s newest advisors are joining the company as Decisiv surpasses 25

million service events managed on its SRM platform, with nearly 4 million

service events in 2022 representing over $4 billion in parts and service

transactions.

The Decisiv SRM platform is used by the industry’s leading truck OEMs and

component suppliers, dealer networks and fleets, including Volvo, Mack,

PACCAR, DTNA, Isuzu, Hino, Michelin, and Cummins.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service

management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv

Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the

nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 4

million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through

Decisiv’s SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet

and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service

event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management

process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset

information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of

service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled

level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on

the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs.

Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better

controls, and increased productivity in service operations that enables them

to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the

value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop

more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit

http://www.decisiv.com