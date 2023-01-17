Decisiv Adds Technology and Strategy Expertise to Drive Ecosystem Growth

Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM)
solutions, announced today the addition of two strategic advisors as it
continues to develop new asset management solutions and services, and to
expand the number of OEM, component manufacturer and technology providers in
the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem.
Andrew Forti brings extensive experience to Decisiv having built technology
businesses in commercial asset markets. The former VP and GM, Strategy &
Growth at Sensata Technologies was instrumental in the company’s success as
a data sensor and insights provider for commercial vehicle OEMs, telematics
service providers, and fleets.
Forrest Hobbs, who has joined the Decisiv Board of Directors, brings sales
and go to market expertise to technology companies. His experience includes
serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Cloudleaf, the provider of a real-time
supply chain operations platform.
“Andrew and Forrest bring exceptional industry, strategy and management
expertise to me and to Decisiv’s senior management team as we continue on
our journey to consolidate Decisiv’s position as the leading orchestration
platform for commercial asset service management,” said Dick Hyatt,
President and CEO at Decisiv.
“Their combined skills and expertise will help Decisiv accelerate our
mission to provide our customers and partners unparalleled asset
utilization, performance, safety, and compliance,” Hyatt added.
Decisiv’s newest advisors are joining the company as Decisiv surpasses 25
million service events managed on its SRM platform, with nearly 4 million
service events in 2022 representing over $4 billion in parts and service
transactions.
The Decisiv SRM platform is used by the industry’s leading truck OEMs and
component suppliers, dealer networks and fleets, including Volvo, Mack,
PACCAR, DTNA, Isuzu, Hino, Michelin, and Cummins.
About Decisiv, Inc.
Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service
management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv
Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the
nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 4
million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through
Decisiv’s SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet
and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service
event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management
process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset
information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of
service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled
level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on
the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs.
Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better
controls, and increased productivity in service operations that enables them
to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the
value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop
more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit
http://www.decisiv.com