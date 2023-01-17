Altair Announces Release of Simulation 2022.2 Software Update

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and

artificial intelligence (AI), announced the latest updates to its simulation

portfolio, Simulation 2022.2. These updates build on the enhancements

brought by Simulation 2022.1 and improve Altair’s cloud elasticity and

scalability, electrification, and product development capabilities.

Cloud Elasticity and Scalability

Simulation 2022.2 offers an enhanced Altair One experience by providing

users with flexible access to solutions, applications, data, and compute,

allowing users to launch leading tools like Altair HyperMesh, HyperView,

SimLab, and Inspire in browsers or on the desktop/laptop. Altair One is a

turnkey marketplace that connects users – from any device at any time – to

their solutions, data, teams, and compute infrastructure.

In addition, users can submit solver jobs covering structural, thermal, and

computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and high/low frequency electromagnetics

disciplines in Altair’s scalable, elastic cloud infrastructure – making it

easier for organizations with limited IT and high-performance computing

(HPC) resources to meet budgets and demand.

Moreover, self-service allows users to create pre-configured HPC appliances

through a simple button click. Users can create these private appliances on

their preferred cloud provider, allowing them to utilize the best compute

hardware to run simulation solvers and applications that can be run on GPU

nodes for visualizing fluid dynamics or bulk and granular material

simulations. Access to Altair solutions through the Altair Units value-based

licensing system empowers users to maximize the power of existing HPC

investments in-house, in the cloud, on-demand, and/or in hybrid approaches.

Reliable, Efficient Electronics Systems Development

The latest software updates enable product teams to collaborate on all

aspects of electronic systems, printed circuit board (PCB), firmware, and 5G

connectivity development in a connected, end-to-end environment so they can

reach their goals faster. Simulation 2022.2 features tighter integration

between Altair Flux, FluxMotor, SimLab, and Material Data Center to help

users streamline workflows and provide advanced modeling capabilities,

electrical system design exploration and optimization, and faster acoustic

and thermal flow analysis. Debugging and post-production servicing updates

are also available with Altair EEVision for electronic system design.

With Simulation 2022.2’s latest improvements, organizations and teams can

develop comprehensive workflows from concept to production in a single,

unified environment to reduce development costs, organizational friction,

time-to-market, waste, and material usage.

Enabling Confident Development Decisions

Altair’s integrated software solutions allow users to make confident,

informed decisions at every stage of the product lifecycle. Simulation

2022.2 improves integration between Altair simulation products for

streamlined project management and lead-time reduction.

In Simulation 2022.2, users see significant improvements to HyperWorks,

HyperMesh, Altair Pulse, and HyperWorks CFD. These improvements enable

better modeling analysis through low- and no-code design and engineering

tools, reduced pre- and post-processing lead times, improved surface

modeling, integrated solver and dashboard capabilities, expanded fluid

topology optimization coupling with AcuSolve and EDEM, and more. These

features allow users to get their designs right the first time, without the

hassle. Additionally, HyperWorks has been augmented with AI to enhance the

modeling experience with automated part identification, characterization,

and grouping as well as geometry feature recognition and management for use

in downstream processes and further end user recommendations.

To discover the full list of updates and features in Simulation 2022.2,

visit www.altair.com/simulation-2022 -2.

