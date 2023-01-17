Altair Announces Release of Simulation 2022.2 Software Update

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and
artificial intelligence (AI), announced the latest updates to its simulation
portfolio, Simulation 2022.2. These updates build on the enhancements
brought by Simulation 2022.1 and improve Altair’s cloud elasticity and
scalability, electrification, and product development capabilities.
Cloud Elasticity and Scalability
Simulation 2022.2 offers an enhanced Altair One experience by providing
users with flexible access to solutions, applications, data, and compute,
allowing users to launch leading tools like Altair HyperMesh, HyperView,
SimLab, and Inspire in browsers or on the desktop/laptop. Altair One is a
turnkey marketplace that connects users – from any device at any time – to
their solutions, data, teams, and compute infrastructure.
In addition, users can submit solver jobs covering structural, thermal, and
computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and high/low frequency electromagnetics
disciplines in Altair’s scalable, elastic cloud infrastructure – making it
easier for organizations with limited IT and high-performance computing
(HPC) resources to meet budgets and demand.
Moreover, self-service allows users to create pre-configured HPC appliances
through a simple button click. Users can create these private appliances on
their preferred cloud provider, allowing them to utilize the best compute
hardware to run simulation solvers and applications that can be run on GPU
nodes for visualizing fluid dynamics or bulk and granular material
simulations. Access to Altair solutions through the Altair Units value-based
licensing system empowers users to maximize the power of existing HPC
investments in-house, in the cloud, on-demand, and/or in hybrid approaches.
Reliable, Efficient Electronics Systems Development
The latest software updates enable product teams to collaborate on all
aspects of electronic systems, printed circuit board (PCB), firmware, and 5G
connectivity development in a connected, end-to-end environment so they can
reach their goals faster. Simulation 2022.2 features tighter integration
between Altair Flux, FluxMotor, SimLab, and Material Data Center to help
users streamline workflows and provide advanced modeling capabilities,
electrical system design exploration and optimization, and faster acoustic
and thermal flow analysis. Debugging and post-production servicing updates
are also available with Altair EEVision for electronic system design.
With Simulation 2022.2’s latest improvements, organizations and teams can
develop comprehensive workflows from concept to production in a single,
unified environment to reduce development costs, organizational friction,
time-to-market, waste, and material usage.
Enabling Confident Development Decisions
Altair’s integrated software solutions allow users to make confident,
informed decisions at every stage of the product lifecycle. Simulation
2022.2 improves integration between Altair simulation products for
streamlined project management and lead-time reduction.
In Simulation 2022.2, users see significant improvements to HyperWorks,
HyperMesh, Altair Pulse, and HyperWorks CFD. These improvements enable
better modeling analysis through low- and no-code design and engineering
tools, reduced pre- and post-processing lead times, improved surface
modeling, integrated solver and dashboard capabilities, expanded fluid
topology optimization coupling with AcuSolve and EDEM, and more. These
features allow users to get their designs right the first time, without the
hassle. Additionally, HyperWorks has been augmented with AI to enhance the
modeling experience with automated part identification, characterization,
and grouping as well as geometry feature recognition and management for use
in downstream processes and further end user recommendations.
To discover the full list of updates and features in Simulation 2022.2,
visit www.altair.com/simulation-2022
