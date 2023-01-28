Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023 set to be the Ultimate Festival of Automotive Excellence

On October 5, 2023, the first edition of GIMS Qatar will open in Doha, showcasing the world’s most exceptional luxury, sports, exotic and classic cars. This will be more than just an exhibition in a world-class environment, it will be the Ultimate Festival of Automotive Excellence taking place from 5 to 14 October 2023, offering car enthusiasts unforgettable automotive experiences in and around the central venue. Visitors, media and special guests will enjoy the opportunity to drive or be driven in exquisite cars in breath-taking venues, be it on the road, on the racetrack or even in the desert dunes. This experience will be further enhanced by the simultaneous staging of the FORMULA 1 QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023 on 6-8 October 2023, bringing together renowned players in the automotive industry in a highly dynamic environment. GIMS Qatar is poised to become the premier automotive event in the Middle East.

Where East meets West

GIMS Qatar will be a place where East meets West, thanks to Qatar’s strong tradition of hospitality and world-class infrastructures. The event offers the industry the opportunity to come together at a show dedicated entirely to the automobile, and this coming together is further facilitated by Qatar’s central location. 80% of the world’s population is less than a 6-hour flight from Doha.

“Qatar is an ideal gateway that connects people from all over the world, making it the perfect place for this exciting event and bringing car enthusiasts together to experience the latest innovations in the automotive industry. Over the years, Qatar has been recognized for the high quality it offers in every aspect,” said Berthold Trenkel, COO of Qatar Tourism. “It is an honour for Qatar to host the first such event outside of Switzerland. This is a pleasure for all of us car enthusiasts.”

Qatar is known as a hub for luxury consumers from across the Middle East and part of a vibrant regional automotive market, which is considered the fastest growing luxury automotive market in the world. Qatar’s well established car culture also includes some of the world’s most prominent classic car owners, motorsport clubs and national champions.

Leading Partners

GIMS Qatar is the result of a joint commitment by the political authorities such as the Minister of Tourism, the car importers and the Qatari automotive community. Together they have agreed on a clear roadmap to support and promote GIMS in Qatar and to position GIMS Qatar as the leading automotive show in the Middle East. This commitment is invaluable to the success of GIMS Qatar.

The implementation of GIMS Qatar involves high calibre and committed local stakeholders at all operational levels, including Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC), which operates the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), owner of Lusail International Circuit, as well as Qatar Museums, with its outstanding Qatar Auto Museum (QAM) collection. GIMS Qatar and its partners will facilitate the entire exhibition journey from shipping cargo to the construction of stands and hospitality. This is possible thanks to the alliance between GIMS Qatar, Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways.

Welcoming brands from all over the world

The sheer passion for all things car-related and the strong commitment of the national authorities make Qatar a fantastic stage for all exhibitors to showcase and celebrate the world’s most desirable cars in a world-class environment, and the ideal gateway to engage with new audiences.

“Our ambition and format in Qatar are set and one of our top priorities now is to shape the automotive festival in October 2023. We are determined to deliver a new state-of-the-art, exceptional global platform that will be as relevant and impactful as we envision it. We are very much looking forward to Doha and seeing many faces there, both new and returning,” said Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS. “Many brands have told us that they are very interested in attending GIMS Qatar this October and sharing the magic of the automobile with people from all over the world. Industry executives seem excited to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach out to the media and discover innovations”.

GIMS Qatar is expected to attract over 200,000 visitors from Qatar, the Middle East and around the world. Fans who cannot attend in person will still be able to experience the spirit of this special automotive festival: GIMS will digitally connect audiences with exhibitors, vehicles on display and other event highlights. GIMS TV and other content created around the event will be made available to the media and the public online on GIMS-owned channels.

Interested exhibitors are invited to register for GIMS Qatar 2023 starting February 1, 2023.

About the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS)

The Geneva International Motor Show has been a springboard for the future of mobility since 1905. The GIMS is considered the most important motor show in Europe and one of the most prestigious and influential in the world. With the launch of GIMS Qatar, the Geneva International Motor Show is expanding its presence to include a new city host, Doha. The organiser and rights holder of the GIMS is the Geneva-based “Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile de Genève” foundation.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector’s exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.