Paolo Pininfarina named the 2024 Laureate of The American Prize for Design

Paolo Pininfarina has been awarded The American Prize for Design for 2024

by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European

Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies in conjunction with

Good DesignR 2024. His nomination for the prize was approved by The Chicago

Athenaeum’s International Advisory Committee a month before his untimely

death this April 2024 at the age of 65. The prestigious award will be

presented posthumously at ‘The City and The World’ Athens Symposium in

Greece on September 21, 2024.

“Beautiful, stunning, provocative, and instant landmark classics define the

hallmark of Pininfarina, a signature of any object designed under the

supervision of Paolo Pininfarina,” said Christian Narkiewicz-Laine,

President/CEO of The Chicago Athenaeum. “Pininfarina is renowned for its

extraordinary ability to create timeless beauty. Paolo was an expert in the

design fields of furniture, architectural, nautical and aeronautical design

and industrial product design. His work seamlessly integrated Pininfarina’s

automotive heritage with modern design, enhancing everyday lives. In the

world of design and beyond, he definitely had a larger-than-life, Hollywood

Super Star persona.”

Paolo Pininfarina, born on August 28, 1958, in Turin, Italy, had an

illustrious career spanning multiple decades. With a degree in Mechanical

Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin, he embarked on various

international assignments, including roles at Cadillac, Honda, and General

Motors. In 1982, he joined Pininfarina, a company established by his

grandfather Battista “Pinin” Farina. By 1987, he became the President and

CEO of Pininfarina Extra S.p.A., focusing on industrial, furniture,

architectural, nautical, and aeronautical design. He was also responsible

for the decision to open a branch in Miami to develop the North and South

American markets, particularly in the fields of architecture and product

design. This branch has now become Pininfarina of America and also has an

office in New York.

Paolo’s leadership within Pininfarina was marked by his elevation to the

Board of Directors in 1988 and his appointment as Vice President of

Pininfarina S.p.A. in 2006. Following the sudden passing of his brother

Andrea in 2008, he assumed the role of Chairman, steering the company

towards numerous innovative ventures and expanding its global footprint.

Among the numerous projects he oversaw, Paolo cherished the creation of the

Sergio concept car, a tribute to his father Senator Sergio Pininfarina, and

the Automobili Pininfarina Battista, an electric hypercar unveiled in 2019.

Silvio Angori, CEO of Pininfarina, expressed deep gratitude for Paolo’s

contributions: “”This prestigious award for Eng. Pininfarina stirs mixed

emotions. We’re saddened he can’t accept it personally, as it would have

brought him joy. Yet, we are proud, as honoring Paolo Pininfarina means

honoring Pininfarina’s essence and its Italian design legacy. We’re deeply

grateful for his extraordinary contribution. The best way to honor him is to

continue committing to Pininfarina’s future, as he would have wished.”

The American Prize for Design recognizes design excellence, innovation, and

contributions to humanity and the public good. Previous laureates include

renowned figures such as Gorden Wagener, Norman Foster, Flavio Manzoni, and

Karim Rashid.