Paolo Pininfarina named the 2024 Laureate of The American Prize for Design

Paolo Pininfarina has been awarded The American Prize for Design for 2024
by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European
Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies in conjunction with
Good DesignR 2024. His nomination for the prize was approved by The Chicago
Athenaeum’s International Advisory Committee a month before his untimely
death this April 2024 at the age of 65. The prestigious award will be
presented posthumously at ‘The City and The World’ Athens Symposium in
Greece on September 21, 2024.
“Beautiful, stunning, provocative, and instant landmark classics define the
hallmark of Pininfarina, a signature of any object designed under the
supervision of Paolo Pininfarina,” said Christian Narkiewicz-Laine,
President/CEO of The Chicago Athenaeum. “Pininfarina is renowned for its
extraordinary ability to create timeless beauty. Paolo was an expert in the
design fields of furniture, architectural, nautical and aeronautical design
and industrial product design. His work seamlessly integrated Pininfarina’s
automotive heritage with modern design, enhancing everyday lives. In the
world of design and beyond, he definitely had a larger-than-life, Hollywood
Super Star persona.”
Paolo Pininfarina, born on August 28, 1958, in Turin, Italy, had an
illustrious career spanning multiple decades. With a degree in Mechanical
Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin, he embarked on various
international assignments, including roles at Cadillac, Honda, and General
Motors. In 1982, he joined Pininfarina, a company established by his
grandfather Battista “Pinin” Farina. By 1987, he became the President and
CEO of Pininfarina Extra S.p.A., focusing on industrial, furniture,
architectural, nautical, and aeronautical design. He was also responsible
for the decision to open a branch in Miami to develop the North and South
American markets, particularly in the fields of architecture and product
design. This branch has now become Pininfarina of America and also has an
office in New York.
Paolo’s leadership within Pininfarina was marked by his elevation to the
Board of Directors in 1988 and his appointment as Vice President of
Pininfarina S.p.A. in 2006. Following the sudden passing of his brother
Andrea in 2008, he assumed the role of Chairman, steering the company
towards numerous innovative ventures and expanding its global footprint.
Among the numerous projects he oversaw, Paolo cherished the creation of the
Sergio concept car, a tribute to his father Senator Sergio Pininfarina, and
the Automobili Pininfarina Battista, an electric hypercar unveiled in 2019.
Silvio Angori, CEO of Pininfarina, expressed deep gratitude for Paolo’s
contributions: “”This prestigious award for Eng. Pininfarina stirs mixed
emotions. We’re saddened he can’t accept it personally, as it would have
brought him joy. Yet, we are proud, as honoring Paolo Pininfarina means
honoring Pininfarina’s essence and its Italian design legacy. We’re deeply
grateful for his extraordinary contribution. The best way to honor him is to
continue committing to Pininfarina’s future, as he would have wished.”
The American Prize for Design recognizes design excellence, innovation, and
contributions to humanity and the public good. Previous laureates include
renowned figures such as Gorden Wagener, Norman Foster, Flavio Manzoni, and
Karim Rashid.
