OLEDWorks to Exhibit Automotive Lighting and Flexible Panel Capabilities of OLED Technology at CES 2023

OLEDWorks the leading global manufacturer of OLED lighting technology for automotive applications, announces their participation as an exhibitor at CES 2023. The team attending, comprised of world leading OLED technical experts and customer solution strategists, will be located in Booth #3420, Tech East, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“OLEDWorks is thrilled to be back at CES for our second year,” says David DeJoy, CEO, OLEDWorks. “We know OLED technology is going to become an industry standard in the future of automotive lighting communication, connected vehicles and autonomous mobility, and are excited to share the advancements in OLED technology that will pave the way to a safer and more sustainable future.”

The OLEDWorks’ booth will showcase the latest advancements in OLED lighting for automotive applications, including technologies from Corning Incorporated, Valeo and ST Micro Electronics. Featured demonstrations include the new OLED lighting for automotive applications with the highest density of segments in a flexible OLED panel. This advancement will allow for enhanced communication capabilities and design freedom while maintaining the key features and benefits of OLED technology.

Additionally, OLEDWorks will launch an exclusive Joint Development Program in response to the unique relationship that must develop between car manufacturers, Tier 1, and Tier 2 suppliers when working with OLED lighting technology. The program will be open to a limited number of innovative car manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers at CES in 2023, book a meeting with the onsite team to learn more.

Visit the OLEDWorks booth to experience this efficient, ultra-thin, lightweight and visually striking technology.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. By producing the world’s best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation, OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches lighting solutions in general lighting, automotive, and microdisplay applications. OLED light engines enhance the well-being of our world and its inhabitants.

The OLEDWorks manufacturing facility is ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

For more information about OLEDWorks visit: https://www.oledworks.com