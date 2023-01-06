Wolfspeed’s facilities in Durham, NC and in Marcy, NY to Supply Silicon Carbide Devices to Power Future Mercedes-Benz® Electric Vehicle (EV) Platforms

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) announced the company will be supplying Silicon

Carbide devices to power future Mercedes-Benz® Electric Vehicle (EV)

platforms, enabling greater efficiency in the powertrain. Wolfspeed’s

semiconductors will be incorporated into next generation powertrain systems

for several Mercedes-Benz vehicle lines.

“Coming from a long-term technical collaboration history between our

companies, we have now chosen Wolfspeed as one of our key partners for

future Silicon Carbide devices, thus securing preferred long-term supply,

technology and quality of this decisive semiconductor component for our

electrification offensive,” said Dr. Gunnar Güthenke, Head of Procurement

and Supplier Quality for Mercedes-Benz.

As a leader in luxury vehicles, Mercedes-Benz understands the need for

superior performance. By leveraging Wolfspeed’s expertise and Silicon

Carbide devices to improve vehicle range and power, Mercedes-Benz plans to

have some of the most efficient EVs on the road.

“We are pleased to be supporting Mercedes-Benz, an organization with a long,

successful history of providing world-class performance and luxury vehicles,

as they introduce next-generation EVs to the market with highly efficient

power systems,” said Gregg Lowe, CEO of Wolfspeed. “We are continuing to

invest in our manufacturing capacity to support a steepening demand curve

for Silicon Carbide devices that will not only improve EV performance and

drive greater consumer adoption, but also support the sustainability efforts

of global automotive leaders like Mercedes-Benz.”

The Silicon Carbide power devices for Mercedes-Benz will be produced at

Wolfspeed’s facilities in Durham, North Carolina and its new 200mm Mohawk

Valley Fab in Marcy, New York. This Mohawk Valley Fab is the world’s largest

Silicon Carbide fabrication facility and is dramatically expanding

Wolfspeed’s production capacity. Earlier this year Wolfspeed also announced

it was beginning construction on a new Silicon Carbide materials facility in

North Carolina, which will expand its Silicon Carbide capacity by more than

10x.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.:

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon

Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for

efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product

families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices

targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging,

5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the

power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for

innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com