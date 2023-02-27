HARMAN Automotive and Ferrari partner to drive the In-Cabin Experience to the next level

With this agreement, HARMAN becomes the exclusive in-cabin experience Team Partner for Scuderia Ferrari. Both companies have entered an exciting new, multi-year partnership that will change the in-cabin experience of future production vehicles.

“Our partnership brings together two brands celebrated for excellence and for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO, Ferrari. “We look forward to working with HARMAN to extend our in-cabin experience advantage and deliver to our customers a drive like no other.”

To adapt their vehicle networks and further fine-tune performance, Ferrari turned to HARMAN’s Ready Upgrade suite. The system – launched at CES 2023 – features three families of production-grade Cockpit Domain Controllers, advanced software, an array of pre-integrated features and a full suite of low-code software development tools. The result? A significant time and cost-save for Ferrari who will be integrating Ready Upgrade into future production vehicle lines.

“Ready Upgrade adopts a product-based approach that transforms the vehicle into a modern electronic device,” said Armin Prommersberger, Senior Vice President of Product Management, HARMAN International. “Similar to smart homes and smart phones, Ready Upgrade delivers a user experience that is much quicker to market with the capability to remain up-to-date throughout the life of the vehicle.”

Ready Upgrade was one of several production-ready launches at CES 2023 from the HARMAN Automotive team as the company delivers on its promise of Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade. To see Ready Upgrade making its Ferrari debut in the not-so-distant future is an exciting milestone for both companies.

“HARMAN Automotive and Ferrari share an expertise, tenacity and innovation mindset tailor-made for activating a new era of driving,” said Christian Sobottka, President, HARMAN Automotive. “I have no doubt this combination will deliver experiences that will excite consumers and bring our value proposition of Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade. to life – on the track and on the road.”​

Key features of the Ready Upgrade System:

Cockpit Domain Controller

HARMAN offers customers three families of production-grade Domain Controllers that will each deliver a new generation every 18–24 months that is fully backward compatible so OEMs can support the latest features with the newest technology.

Software

Ready Upgrade’s software suite delivers continuous releases of the complete software stack that customers can tailor to provide a differentiated Digital Cockpit experience that aligns with their brand. The software is forward- and backward-compatible with next-generation hardware for full system upgradability.

​​Low-code tool suite

With a full suite of low-code and no-code software development tools, customers can greatly reduce new feature time to market and cost, accelerating the creation of their differentiated in-vehicle experience, adapting to their vehicle networks and tuning the performance without having to invest in large software development efforts.