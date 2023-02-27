Schreiner ProTech Supplies Ultrasonically-Welded Pressure Compensation Seals for Camera-assisted Vehicle Parking System

Schreiner ProTech, a Germany-based global leader in developing and

manufacturing innovative functional labels with value-added benefits for the

automotive and engineering-based industries, now supplies

ultrasonically-welded pressure compensation seal (PCS) membranes for a

prominent manufacturer of camera-assisted parking system components.

Now standard on a wide range of vehicles, external cameras on mirrors, front

grills, or tailgates assist drivers with parking by providing 360-degree

views of their surroundings. For these systems, components called ICAM plug

connectors help ensure stable, trouble-free connection between cameras,

electrical components, and the driver interface. Based in Baden-Württemberg,

Germany, /H&B/ Electronic now manufactures ICAM plug connectors equipped

with protective PCS membranes from Schreiner ProTech.

To protect its 8-pin connectors, /H&B/ Electronic employs a two-tiered

approach. First, a specialty seal using liquid silicone (LSR) acts as an

effective barrier against water and dust. Second, Schreiner ProTech’s

pressure compensation seals provide protection against excess pressure. The

benefits of Schreiner ProTech’s small membranes include low unit costs and

minimal installed height. Further, the flexible, film-based structure of the

pressure compensation seals means suitable membranes can be supplied for

practically any application.

/H&B/ Electronic has more than 30 years of experience in complex plug

connectors and fully automated manufacturing processes. However, the ICAM

connector was its first product utilizing an LSR seal. This meant that close

collaboration with Schreiner ProTech’s team was crucial.

“The interaction with /H&B/ was very constructive, and based on mutual

trust,” says Nils Herzberger from Schreiner ProTech. “We developed an

ultrasonically welded solution for the customer, and are pleased to see that

the pressure protection our membranes offer fit well with their needs.”

To date, more than 18 million ICAM plugs have incorporated Schreiner

ProTech’s PCS solutions.

About Schreiner ProTech

Schreiner ProTech, a business unit of Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG based in

Oberschleissheim near Munich (Germany) and production sites in Blauvelt

(USA) and Shanghai (China), develops innovative film-based functional

components and industrial marking and security solutions. From

thermal-transfer printing, laser marking and RFID solutions all the way to

pressure compensation seals and printed electronics: the certified

development partner and systems supplier offers solutions which help

optimize processes, reduce costs, make life healthier and safer, and enhance

human mobility. All of Schreiner ProTech’s solutions for the mobility and

electronics markets as well as for mechanical engineering are specifically

tailored to meet customers’ needs.

Schreiner ProTech’s U.S. facility, a business unit of Schreiner Group LP, is

located at 300 Corporate Drive, Suite 10, Blauvelt, NY 10913. For more

information, call 845-848-9000, e-mail info@schreiner-protech.com or visit

www.schreiner-protech.com