BorgWarner CEO Frédéric Lissalde To Be Honored For His Accomplishments In The Automotive Industry

Each year, the renowned French society of engineers “Ingénieurs Arts et

Métiers”, recognizes an outstanding member of its community for their

achievements. Frédéric Lissalde was chosen as the winner of this year’s

Nessim Habif award in honor of his international professional

accomplishments in the automotive industry. He will join the likes of Robert

Oppenheimer and Jean-François Dehecq, who are among the previous winners of

this award.

“I am very honored to receive such recognition here in Paris”, said

Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner. “The Ecole

Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers has provided me with a solid

foundation for a successful and diverse career, and I want to encourage our

youth to always strive for excellence in all aspects of their lives,

whatever path they may choose.”

The award ceremony was held in collaboration with French industry

associations Club Auto and Cercle La Rochefoucauld on March 6 at the Hotel

des Arts et Métiers in Paris. High-ranking representatives from science and

industry attended the event, which was opened with a speech by Frédéric

Lissalde.

Since the Nessim Habif award was established back in 1962, it has been

awarded to more than 35 personalities from the world of science and

industry.

