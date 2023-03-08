AI Online

BorgWarner CEO Frédéric Lissalde To Be Honored For His Accomplishments In The Automotive Industry

Each year, the renowned French society of engineers “Ingénieurs Arts et
Métiers”, recognizes an outstanding member of its community for their
achievements. Frédéric Lissalde was chosen as the winner of this year’s
Nessim Habif award in honor of his international professional
accomplishments in the automotive industry. He will join the likes of Robert
Oppenheimer and Jean-François Dehecq, who are among the previous winners of
this award.

“I am very honored to receive such recognition here in Paris”, said
Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner. “The Ecole
Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers has provided me with a solid
foundation for a successful and diverse career, and I want to encourage our
youth to always strive for excellence in all aspects of their lives,
whatever path they may choose.”

The award ceremony was held in collaboration with French industry
associations Club Auto and Cercle La Rochefoucauld on March 6 at the Hotel
des Arts et Métiers in Paris. High-ranking representatives from science and
industry attended the event, which was opened with a speech by Frédéric
Lissalde.

Since the Nessim Habif award was established back in 1962, it has been
awarded to more than 35 personalities from the world of science and
industry.

About BorgWarner
For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product
leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we’re
accelerating the world’s transition to eMobility – to help build a cleaner,
healthier, safer future for all.

Thu. March 9th, 2023

