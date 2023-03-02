DuPont™ MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants brand marks milestone 75th anniversary

DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced its recognition of the 75th anniversary of the company’s MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants brand and its Smart Lubrication™ solutions for customers’ innovation, performance and sustainability needs.

Established in 1948 by American scientist Alfred Sonntag with “miracle lubes” based on molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), MOLYKOTE® has long been a trusted partner to engineers and manufacturers, helping them meet the toughest, most complex technical design and lubrication challenges.

In 2023, the brand – which has grown to include a wide range of solutions that span multiple chemistries, including specialty hydrocarbons, silicones, perfluoropolyethers and dry-film anti-friction coating lubricants – is celebrating its rich 75-year heritage of providing products engineered to solve difficult lubrication-related problems and save energy by reducing friction and wear. In this anniversary year, MOLYKOTE® also is highlighting its innovation focus on products with expanded performance attributes such as enhanced durability and reliability; compatibility with broader and different materials; electrical and/or thermal management; greater corrosion mitigation, oxidative stability and fluid resistance; eco-labeling, with a friendlier handprint and footprint; greater control of noises, vibrations and harshness (NVH) and buzzes, squeaks and rattles (BSR); and elimination or control of lubricant bleed.

Backed by strong application expertise and technical support, plus a history of performance and materials innovation, the brand’s product lines – including 550+ anti-friction coatings, compounds, dispersions, greases, oils and fluids, and pastes – primarily serve the transportation and industrial markets:

* For transportation/automotive applications, the brand helps engineers innovate for the increasingly electrified, autonomous and sustainable vehicles of tomorrow. MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants can help boost performance; meet regulations; reduce component failures and costly warranty repairs; improve safety and customer satisfaction; and aid designs for increased electrification, connectivity and reliability.

* In the industrial market, MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants can help control friction and wear to save energy, extend lubrication intervals to reduce maintenance, and enhance equipment reliability to maintain productivity and help customers operate more sustainably and safely – and with greater energy efficiency.

“MOLYKOTE® is one of the world’s best known and credible specialty lubricant brands, having been at the forefront of not only lubrication science and technology, but also of customer support, for the past 75 years” said MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants Global Business Director Eugenio Toccalino. “In choosing the MOLYKOTE® brand, our customers have access to lubrication experts with broad application expertise to focus on advancing the next generation of mobility, renewable energy, product design and sustainable manufacturing. From our user-friendly web experience at molykote.com to collaborating with customers to solve some of their toughest technical design and lubrication challenges, our team remains focused on how we can use our technical experience to help our customers operate more reliably, safely and cost-effectively.”

Information about the brand’s history and the full range of MOLYKOTE® products – plus an interactive product selection tool – can be found at molykote.com

About MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants

Since 1948, customers around the world have trusted the MOLYKOTE® brand for performance and expertise to solve or prevent virtually any lubrication problem and to save energy. Available through a global network of channel partners, MOLYKOTE® brand lubricants – which include anti-friction coatings, compounds, dispersions, greases, oils and fluids, and pastes – serve the automotive market and industrial/maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) markets. For more information about the MOLYKOTE® brand, visit molykote.com.

Follow MOLYKOTE® on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/showcase/molykote lubricants

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com