Quectel Announces Ultra-wideband Automotive Grade Module, CCC and ICCE Compliant to Enable Newest Generation Digital Car Keys with Improved Location and Security Capabilities

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT and automotive solutions provider,
today announces the launch of the ultra-wideband (UWB) automotive grade
AU30Q module. Based on Qorvo’s DW3300Q UWB chipset, the module enables
precise real-time outdoor and indoor localization and reliable wireless
communication.
Featuring an embedded antenna, the AU30Q provides improved location
capabilities, enhanced security and reliable data transmission, making it
particularly suited to smart car access applications such as keyless entry,
in-car passenger detection, personnel approaching detection, easy trunk
access, wireless charging and battery swapping for electric vehicles.
“With the increasing availability of UWB technology in smart phones, many
car OEMs are considering adopting UWB as a solution in their next generation
of vehicles to offer drivers secure car access,” said Manfred Lindacher,
Vice President of Global Sales, Automotive International, Quectel Wireless
Solutions. “We are very excited that the AU30Q UWB module based on Qorvo’s
platform will help car OEMs and Tier 1 partners develop safer and
easier-to-use car access solutions. It further expands our comprehensive
portfolio covering wireless and GNSS technologies, antenna and related
services, and also solidifies Quectel’s leading capabilities in the
automotive field.”
“We are very pleased to expand our successful collaboration with Quectel to
include UWB,” said Gorden Cook, general manager for Qorvo’s Automotive
Connectivity group. “We believe their choice of our low-power, single chip
UWB transceiver brings simplicity, flexibility and high performance to their
new automotive solution. UWB is an increasingly important technology for
automotive customers, and we look forward to supporting Quectel in the
launch of their AU30Q product.”
Incorporating the AEC-Q100 qualified Qorvo DW3300Q chipset, the AU30Q
supports UWB Channels 5 (6.5 GHz) and 9 (8 GHz) and offers data rates of 850
Kbps and 6.8 Mbps. It can be flexibly adapted with an external MCU that has
CAN or Bluetooth connectivity to accommodate for any possible architecture
need in the car. Compared to chip-down designs, the UWB module can help
automotive customers deploy their solutions more efficiently, save
development resources, remove for customers the hurdle of complex RF and
antenna design aspects, and dramatically shorten the time-to-market.
AU30Q enables the newest generation of digital key and car access, where UWB
defeats attacks by making the vehicle aware of the true localization of the
owner, thru real-time super-accurate distance measurement between the
vehicle and the owner’s key fob, smart phone, or smartwatch. For those
applications, AU30Q fully conforms to the latest standards set by the Car
Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a global digital key standardization
organization, making it compatible with different vehicle manufacturers and
smart phone OEMs. It also fully conforms to the Intelligent Car Connectivity
Industry Ecosystem alliance (ICCE), a leading organization for digital key
standardization in China. Similarly, AU30Q alignment with FiRa™ PHY and MAC
specifications enables interoperability with other FiRa™ compliant devices.
The AU30Q module can be used in Single-Sided Two-way Ranging (SS-TWR) and in
Double-Sided Two-way Ranging (DS-TWR) systems to locate assets. AU30Q can
quickly be used to implement Real-Time Localization Systems (RTLS), as well
as automated navigation systems in GPS-denied areas, with an accuracy of
10cm.
With a compact and unified form factor of 12.0 mm × 25.0 mm × 2.4 mm, the
AU30Q is an ideal UWB solution for size sensitive applications, and helps
manufacturers reduce product size and optimize design cost. This surface
mounted module is extremely robust and features two highly reliable SPI
interfaces to host the processor as well as an internal antenna, which
improves design flexibility and reduces development time and effort.
Engineering samples of the AU30Q UWB module are available now. To learn more
about Quectel’s AU30Q module, please visit Quectel at MWC Barcelona 2023,
Hall 5, Booth #5A20.
About Quectel
Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT and
automotive innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a
global IoT and automotive solutions provider backed by outstanding support
and services.
Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for
innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas and IoT
connectivity.
With regional offices and support across the globe, our international
leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.
For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.