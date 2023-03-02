EID Robotics Selected to Ramp Up Ample’s EV Battery Production in California

EID Robotics, Inc. (EID), a leading provider of modular microfactory

solutions, announced it has signed a contract with Ample, Inc., a pioneer in

Electric Vehicle (EV) battery swapping technology, to automate part of

Ample’s battery manufacturing operations. With Ample’s battery swapping

station, it’s possible to deliver 100% charge to any EV in under 10 minutes

for any make or model. Ample’s mission is to accelerate the transition to

electric mobility by offering an energy delivery solution that is as fast,

as convenient, and as affordable as gas, while being powered by 100%

renewable energy.

Under the signed contract, Ample will use EID’s fully automated ANT Plant

microfactory in its California production facility. Unlike traditional

custom-made manufacturing lines, ANT Plant is built from standardized

robotic assembly cells. It can be configured to assemble variety of

electromechanical devices, such as batteries, medical devices, automotive

sub-assemblies, and lighting fixtures. Due to ANT Plant’s modularity and its

pre-designed cells, it enables faster design and deployment and lower cost

than competing automation solutions.

“We are very pleased about this collaboration with EID and utilizing its

innovative manufacturing technology, which will allow us to rapidly ramp up

our modular battery manufacturing capacity.” said Ample’s CEO, Mr. Khaled

Hassounah. “After evaluating all market options, we found ANT Plant to

provide the best value, with its modular design that minimizes the

installation time at our facility,”

Paavo Käkelä, Co-Founder and VP Sales, EID Robotics. stated:” We are

thrilled about this opportunity to help Ample in ramping up the first in

industry battery swapping solution. This is also a great example of how ANT

Plant automation technology can help US manufacturers to build efficient

operations at the local level instead of outsourcing production to

overseas.”

About Ample

Ample was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California, USA.

Ample utilizes autonomous robotics and smart-battery technology to solve the

energy delivery challenge for electric transportation. It created an

economical, rapidly deployable, and widely accessible platform that delivers

a full charge to any electric car in minutes. The aim is to make it possible

to have “Electric Cars for Everyone”. www.ample.com

About EID Robotics

EID Robotics’ mission is to help manufacturers worldwide to bring their

production closer to home by using fully automated assembly lines. EID

Robotics’ ANT Plant microfactory uses modular production cells for robotic

assembly, which enables fast and cost-effective implementation. Company was

founded in 2009 and has its offices in Kuopio, Finland, and Boston, MA, USA.

www.eidrobotics.com