Lattice Joins Autotech Council to Accelerate Next Generation Automotive Application Development

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader,
announced that it has joined the Autotech Council, a mobility ecosystem
community of auto makers, mobility companies, and startups focused on
solving mobility and transportation challenges. Lattice will work closely
with other Autotech Council members to advance in-vehicle automotive
applications and solutions.
“Lattice’s wide array of automotive grade solutions are designed for next
generation driver experiences where low power, security, reliability, and
performance are essential”
performance are essential,” said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial &
Automotive Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “We look forward to
collaborating with other industry leaders as a part of the Autotech Council
to accelerate and deliver the advanced and critical system designs of modern
vehicles.”
“Because the mandate of the Autotech Council is to discover innovation
across the entire mobility industry, we are excited to include Lattice in
this community of OEMs and suppliers who are committed to partnership as
part of their corporate innovation strategy,” said Liz Kerton, Executive
Director of the Autotech Council. “Whether Autotech Council members,
including Lattice, are investing time, resources, or money into startups and
new technologies, the fact that they are doing it and collaborating in their
investments, is what makes our members’ innovation programs so successful.”
Lattice offers highly reliable, low power FPGAs and technology solutions
optimized for use in Automotive applications to accelerate and simplify the
design process and speed manufacturer time to market.
For more information about the Lattice technologies for Automotive
applications, please visit:
Lattice Automotive Applications Overview
About the Autotech Council
Autotech Council is a membership-based community of auto makers, T1 vendors,
and mobility investors who are committed to partnership as part of their
corporate innovation strategy. Members meet monthly to discover, evaluate,
and support startups in the mobility ecosystem.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader.
We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud,
in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and
Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and
commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily
unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.