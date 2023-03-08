AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

Lattice Joins Autotech Council to Accelerate Next Generation Automotive Application Development

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader,
announced that it has joined the Autotech Council, a mobility ecosystem
community of auto makers, mobility companies, and startups focused on
solving mobility and transportation challenges. Lattice will work closely
with other Autotech Council members to advance in-vehicle automotive
applications and solutions.

“Lattice’s wide array of automotive grade solutions are designed for next
generation driver experiences where low power, security, reliability, and
performance are essential”

Tweet this
“Lattice’s wide array of automotive grade solutions are designed for next
generation driver experiences where low power, security, reliability, and
performance are essential,” said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial &
Automotive Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “We look forward to
collaborating with other industry leaders as a part of the Autotech Council
to accelerate and deliver the advanced and critical system designs of modern
vehicles.”

“Because the mandate of the Autotech Council is to discover innovation
across the entire mobility industry, we are excited to include Lattice in
this community of OEMs and suppliers who are committed to partnership as
part of their corporate innovation strategy,” said Liz Kerton, Executive
Director of the Autotech Council. “Whether Autotech Council members,
including Lattice, are investing time, resources, or money into startups and
new technologies, the fact that they are doing it and collaborating in their
investments, is what makes our members’ innovation programs so successful.”

Lattice offers highly reliable, low power FPGAs and technology solutions
optimized for use in Automotive applications to accelerate and simplify the
design process and speed manufacturer time to market.

For more information about the Lattice technologies for Automotive
applications, please visit:

Lattice Automotive Applications Overview
About the Autotech Council

Autotech Council is a membership-based community of auto makers, T1 vendors,
and mobility investors who are committed to partnership as part of their
corporate innovation strategy. Members meet monthly to discover, evaluate,
and support startups in the mobility ecosystem.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader.
We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud,
in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and
Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and
commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily
unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

Previous posts

EID Robotics Selected to Ramp Up Ample's EV Battery Production in California
Lockheed Martin Ventures Invests in High Performance Electric Motor Manufacturer H3X
Quectel Announces Ultra-wideband Automotive Grade Module, CCC and ICCE Compliant to Enable Newest Generation Digital Car Keys with Improved Location and Security Capabilities

Next posts

ROHM’s SiC SBDs Chosen by Murata Power Solutions for Data Center PSUs
BorgWarner CEO Frédéric Lissalde To Be Honored For His Accomplishments In The Automotive Industry
Infineon and UMC Extend Automotive Partnership with Long-Term Agreement for 40nm eNVM Microcontroller Production
Share Your News with Ai

Fri. March 10th, 2023

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

3 min read

RoboSense Launches RS-Fusion-P6, Automotive-Grade Solid-State LiDAR Perception Solution for L4 Autonomous Driving

2 days ago John Larkin
2 min read

Neural Propulsion Systems Secures Series B Strategic Investment from Raytheon Technologies

2 days ago John Larkin
2 min read

NPE2024 – The Plastics Show, Over 1 Million Sq. Ft. of Exhibit Space Sold at Space Draw Exhibition

2 days ago John Larkin
3 min read

o9 Solution expands partnership with leading automotive supplier Marelli

2 days ago John Larkin