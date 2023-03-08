Lattice Joins Autotech Council to Accelerate Next Generation Automotive Application Development

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader,

announced that it has joined the Autotech Council, a mobility ecosystem

community of auto makers, mobility companies, and startups focused on

solving mobility and transportation challenges. Lattice will work closely

with other Autotech Council members to advance in-vehicle automotive

applications and solutions.

“Lattice’s wide array of automotive grade solutions are designed for next

generation driver experiences where low power, security, reliability, and

performance are essential”

performance are essential,” said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial &

Automotive Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “We look forward to

collaborating with other industry leaders as a part of the Autotech Council

to accelerate and deliver the advanced and critical system designs of modern

vehicles.”

“Because the mandate of the Autotech Council is to discover innovation

across the entire mobility industry, we are excited to include Lattice in

this community of OEMs and suppliers who are committed to partnership as

part of their corporate innovation strategy,” said Liz Kerton, Executive

Director of the Autotech Council. “Whether Autotech Council members,

including Lattice, are investing time, resources, or money into startups and

new technologies, the fact that they are doing it and collaborating in their

investments, is what makes our members’ innovation programs so successful.”

Lattice offers highly reliable, low power FPGAs and technology solutions

optimized for use in Automotive applications to accelerate and simplify the

design process and speed manufacturer time to market.

For more information about the Lattice technologies for Automotive

applications, please visit:

Lattice Automotive Applications Overview

About the Autotech Council

Autotech Council is a membership-based community of auto makers, T1 vendors,

and mobility investors who are committed to partnership as part of their

corporate innovation strategy. Members meet monthly to discover, evaluate,

and support startups in the mobility ecosystem.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader.

We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud,

in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and

Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and

commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily

unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.