NPE2024 – The Plastics Show, Over 1 Million Sq. Ft. of Exhibit Space Sold at Space Draw Exhibition

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced that NPE2024: The Plastics Show, the global platform for innovation in plastics, has sold 1,024,462 sq. ft of exhibit space at this year’s in-person Space Draw event — a new record high with 982,000 sq. ft. sold in 2018. More than 1,100 exhibitors selected space across 1,259 booths in preparation for the return of the trade show on May 6-10, 2024 in Orlando, FL.

“We are thrilled to see this level of commitment 14-months ahead of the show opening,” said Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of Plastics Industry Association. “The plastics industry has undergone incredible amounts of changes over the last few years and industry leaders are eager to showcase their latest innovations. The swift pace of floor space selections is a testament to NPE’s significance as the largest plastics products, materials and manufacturing show in the Americas. NPE2024 will represent the full plastics ecosystem and supply chain – and servicing key markets like automotive, consumer, recycling, packaging, medical and building and construction. It’s an incredibly positive indication for NPE2024 and for the plastics industry as a whole.”

NPE is held every three years as a five-day focal point event for the plastics industry. It is designed to help organizations leverage innovations, drive major business growth and build a more sustainable economy. Space Draw was held as the in-person event where exhibitors select their booth location for NPE2024.

NPE2024 will feature the newest and most innovative plastics, materials and manufacturing solutions will be on full display in one space. The latest product and service advancements will be highlighted in seven technology zones including: Advanced Manufacturing Zone, Bottle Zone, Business Solution Zone, Materials Science Zone, Moldmaking Zone, Recycling & Sustainability Zone and the Packaging Zone.

“NPE2024 is made for the plastics industry,” said Glenn Anderson, COO of Plastics Industry Association. “NPE is our forum, our community, our showroom, our global marketplace and our platform to do business, learn, connect, and be inspired. We’re excited to get the entire industry together to advance our vision for sustainability and highlight the possibilities of plastics. No one in the plastics industry should miss the highly anticipated return of this event.”

The NPE2024 floor plan will be locked down for the next two weeks for an internal audit. Potential exhibitors can apply to exhibit at NPE.org/Exhibit.

For more information about NPE2024: The Plastics Show, visit: NPE.org