onsemi to Integrate its Silicon Carbide Technology in BMW Group’s Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies,
today announced a long-term supply agreement (LTSA) with BMW AG (BMW) for
onsemi’s EliteSiC technology in the German premium car manufacturer’s
electric drivetrains for 400 V DC Bus. onsemi’s latest EliteSiC 750 V M3 die
is used in a full bridge power module delivering several hundred kWs of
power.
The companies’ strategic collaboration during the development and
integration of the electric drivetrain enabled onsemi to provide
differentiated and application-specific die solutions, including optimized
size and layout as well as high performance and reliability. Enhanced
electrical and mechanical characteristics produce high efficiency and lower
overall losses while delivering the highest system-level performance.
“With maximum range being a primary consideration for purchasing an EV,
onsemi’s system approach for optimized performance across all of BMW’s
electric vehicles provides a key competitive advantage,” said Asif Jakwani,
senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Power Division, Power
Solutions Group, onsemi. “In addition, we are able to support the rapidly
increasing demand for BMW’s premium EVs by continuously ramping all
production steps of our robust, vertically integrated SiC supply chain.”
With decades of expertise in manufacturing power components for automotive
applications, onsemi has developed differentiated intelligent power
technologies that deliver industry-leading electric drivetrain solutions.
This includes exceptional packaging technology as well as an evolutionary
path from planar to trench cell structures in all voltages delivering the
highest level of reliability required for automotive EV applications.
