onsemi to Integrate its Silicon Carbide Technology in BMW Group’s Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies,

today announced a long-term supply agreement (LTSA) with BMW AG (BMW) for

onsemi’s EliteSiC technology in the German premium car manufacturer’s

electric drivetrains for 400 V DC Bus. onsemi’s latest EliteSiC 750 V M3 die

is used in a full bridge power module delivering several hundred kWs of

power.

The companies’ strategic collaboration during the development and

integration of the electric drivetrain enabled onsemi to provide

differentiated and application-specific die solutions, including optimized

size and layout as well as high performance and reliability. Enhanced

electrical and mechanical characteristics produce high efficiency and lower

overall losses while delivering the highest system-level performance.

“With maximum range being a primary consideration for purchasing an EV,

onsemi’s system approach for optimized performance across all of BMW’s

electric vehicles provides a key competitive advantage,” said Asif Jakwani,

senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Power Division, Power

Solutions Group, onsemi. “In addition, we are able to support the rapidly

increasing demand for BMW’s premium EVs by continuously ramping all

production steps of our robust, vertically integrated SiC supply chain.”

With decades of expertise in manufacturing power components for automotive

applications, onsemi has developed differentiated intelligent power

technologies that deliver industry-leading electric drivetrain solutions.

This includes exceptional packaging technology as well as an evolutionary

path from planar to trench cell structures in all voltages delivering the

highest level of reliability required for automotive EV applications.

For more information on EliteSiC, visit onsemi.com.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better

future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company

is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and

safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud

infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product

portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve

the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer,

cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500R company

and included in the S&P 500R index. Learn more about onsemi at

www.onsemi.com.