Bangkok International Motor Show 2023 ignites resurgence of auto industry

International automotive shows are back on the road.

This is evident from the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show, which attracted over 1,620,459 visitors to the event, which was held from March 22 to April 2, 2023.

The more than 40 brands of automobiles and motorcycles participating in the event reported a total number of reservations at 45,983 units in all segments, which points to continuous growth in the Thai automotive industry, according to the organizers.

Mr. Jaturont Komolmis, the Chief Operation Officer of Grand Prix International Public Company Limited, as the Vice Chairman of Bangkok International Motor Show, described the 44th Ban

gkok International Motor Show as once again being a successful event in all aspects.

Automotive and motorcycle companies, entrepreneurs and distributors demonstrated their confidence in the show through their support and the investment made in their display booths.

The number of automobile and motorcycle manufacturers, and business operators participating in the event increased from the previous year.

As a result, the atmosphere was lively and the event itself received a lot of attention from visitors.

While the number of visitors was similar to 2022, more came to purchase.

They reserved a total of 45,983 automobile and motorcycle units, an increase of 35.5% compared to the year 2022, which had 33,936 units reserved.

The number of automobile reservations was 42,885 units, an increase of 34.45% compared to the year 2022.

Electric Vehicle made up 9,081 of the units, accounting for 21.1% of the total number of automobile reservations.

The number of motorcycle reservations was about 3,098 units, an increase of 56.7% from the previous year.

About 870 units are Electric Motorcycles (Thai Honda Co., Ltd., a manufacturer and distributor of Honda motorcycles do not wish to inform the volume of reservations within the event)

One of the important factors leading to the growth in reservations is the operators bringing more than 50 new models of cars including both minor change and model change, along with electric vehicles to exhibit at the event, according to the organizers.

Relaxation of Covid-19 measures by the Ministry of Public Health and the success of the vaccination drive have led to economic recovery, with people being more willing to make major purchases.

This is also reflected in the popularity of boats and jet skis at the show.

About 143 boats and jet skis are booked in the event — 126 units from Siam Watercraft, the distributor of Cranchi, Monterty, and Seadoo, and 17 units from Yamaha.

The organizers also praised and thanked the people of Thailand who have contributed to promoting both the automotive industry and Thailand as an automotive investment destination.

This confirms that we are the number one automobile show in Thailand, the number one in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and truly comparable to the world-class automobile shows, stated the organizers.

The 45th Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 will take place between March 27 – April 7, 2024 at Impact Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok.