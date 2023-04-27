Noesis Solutions advances simulation-led design processes with the new Optimus 2023.1

Noesis Solutions, a trusted Digital Engineering Transformation partner,

today announced the availability of Optimus 2023.1. With the latest release

of Optimus 2023.1, Noesis Solutions focuses on improving the security,

usability, and stability of the tool.

Optimus, an Automation and Optimization tool by Noesis Solutions, enables

users to outsmart competition while considering all relevant design

constraints – effectively implementing an Objectives Driven Engineering

process, and saving time & resources. Optimus bundles a powerful range of

capabilities for Engineering Process Integration, Design Space Exploration &

Optimization, and Robustness & Reliability.

“Companies across the globe are embracing simulation-led design processes

and are leveraging data to spark innovation, streamline operations and boost

efficiencies,” said Christine Schwarz, Product Owner – Optimus, Noesis

Solutions. “With the ever-increasing dependence on software systems for the

engineering design cycles, their longevity has become a pressing need.

Stability of those tools is one of the primary properties to achieve this”

she added on why Noesis Solutions decided to focus on these features in

their latest release of Optimus 2023.1.

A vendor-neutral open platform

As an entirely vendor-neutral Optimization and Automation platform, Optimus

provides an open architecture to communicate with any engineering software,

including the capability to deal with any file syntax.

Optimus 2023.1 keeps up with the speed of the release cycles of the

supported engineering software to always be able to interface with their

latest versions. With Optimus 2023.1, users can interface to the SIMULIA

Abaqus version 2023, ANSYS version 2023 R1, ANSYS Electronic Desktop version

2023 R1, Cradle software versions 2023, and JMAG version Ver.22.0 in

addition to the existing software that can be integrated to the platform.

Postprocessing & Feasibility Highlighting

Optimus 2023.1 has also upgraded its feasibility highlighting of

experiments, letting users see the feasibility of each experiment directly

in the summary plot for all methods including Table methods and Design of

Experiment methods. With this extension the user has the possibility to

observe the feasibility status of each experiment directly in the summary

plot.

To enhance the postprocessing functionality of Optimus 2023.1 the

accessibility to the experiment number and iteration number has been

introduced. “With this new possibility the user can gain insight into the

progress of any method faster.

Framework Extensions

Optimus 2023.1 has focused on improvements in parallel behavior by

introducing the automatic deletion of files from previous experiments. The

approach was introduced to avoid misuse of files in case of failure for

subsequent experiments. This saves the engineers from any delay without

compromising the quality of the product.

OPS (Optimus Parallel Services) is a lightweight resource management system

specially designed to cooperate with Optimus. A new functionality has been

introduced in Optimus 2023.1 that enables users to define a maximum number

of jobs for a defined service. A new user flag has been introduced to

control the storage of all files in any Optimus workflow allowing the user

to set the default behavior individually.

Optimus now ships the latest and more secure frameworks and libraries to

keep our software up to date with the latest security patches and to avoid

vulnerabilities. This includes the update of Python to version 3.10.8 which

can be used directly by the user from the Optimus workflow.

Optimus 2023.1 is available on the market now.

About Noesis Solutions

Established in 2003, Noesis Solutions, a trusted digital engineering

innovation partner, has empowered customers adopt a transformational

strategy that resolves their toughest multi-disciplinary engineering

challenges of today. Our continuously evolving product portfolio,

state-of-the-art technology, and unmatched customer services enable

customers transform the way they build their products in a much faster and

an efficient manner.

Noesis Solutions is a majority-owned subsidiary of Cybernet Systems, a

leading provider of multi-domain CAE (Computer Aided Engineering) solutions

covering a vast range of engineering problems. Headquartered in Leuven,

Belgium, Noesis Solutions operates through a network of subsidiaries and

representatives in key locations around the world. For more information,

please visit www.noesissolutions.com