Pangea Wins Toyota Excellence Award

Pangea, a leading global supplier of automotive leather, received a Toyota
Motor North America (TMNA) “Excellent Technology & Development Award, 2022
for the 3D Surfacing – Leather” with recently patented technology for Lexus.
“Excellent Technology & Development Award, 2022 for the 3D Surfacing –
Leather”
The award was announced at TMNA R&D Purchasing Supplier Development’s 2023
Annual Business Meeting this April. A first for Pangea, the highly sought
after award put the company up against various suppliers around innovation,
excellence, technology, and development. The tech submitted for the award
was a proprietary “new process to enhance design expression for genuine
leather on seat surface materials.”
Pangea’s technology was applied to the latest full model change of the
all-new 2023 Lexus RX. The new model launched globally in October 2022 and
has been Lexus’ best-selling model for more than 20 years. Pangea is the
leather material supplier for both the front and rear seats. The 2023 RX is
the first application for Pangea’s new technology, providing complex
expression as a compliment to Lexus’ exclusive designs.
The dedicated Pangea team – Technical, Design, & Commercial made it their
mission to take a customer-centric approach through product development,
design services, and cost planning. Specifically in design, the Pangea team
was focused on unique & authentic leather design features that created
harmony in the vehicle by connecting the seating patterns with the door
panel inserts. The availability of the new technology during the development
stage enabled the Lexus designers to execute their overall vehicle concept
and vision .
“The receipt of the TMNA Technology & Development Award is most gratifying
as it shows our strength in global service to our customers. Particularly
when it comes to design & development, this type of new technology furthers
the Lexus experience with its sophisticated buyers. We thank the Toyota and
Lexus organizations for recognizing this unique technology that blends the
beauty of leather with distinct design expression.” said Tim Brennan, EVP
for Sales, Marketing & Design at Pangea.
Pangea has supplied TMNA for over 40 years and has been a supplier for the
Lexus RX since its inception. The team was thrilled to receive an award of
excellence for such work, continuing to innovate on a strong, historic line
of business.
With natural products that supply some of the hottest programs on the
market, Pangea is embracing their new, award-winning, brand identity. In a
market where synthetics are gaining attention for innovation, Pangea’s
advanced team is here for the long haul; Committed to customer service,
innovation, luxury, and authenticity.
About Pangea
Pangea is a global leather supplier to the world’s leading automotive
brands, providing sustainable solutions that drive the future of interiors.
Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Pangea serves its customers on
four continents with nearly 3,500 team members. For more information, visit
www.pangeamade.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.