Pangea Wins Toyota Excellence Award

Pangea, a leading global supplier of automotive leather, received a Toyota

Motor North America (TMNA) “Excellent Technology & Development Award, 2022

for the 3D Surfacing – Leather” with recently patented technology for Lexus.

The award was announced at TMNA R&D Purchasing Supplier Development’s 2023

Annual Business Meeting this April. A first for Pangea, the highly sought

after award put the company up against various suppliers around innovation,

excellence, technology, and development. The tech submitted for the award

was a proprietary “new process to enhance design expression for genuine

leather on seat surface materials.”

Pangea’s technology was applied to the latest full model change of the

all-new 2023 Lexus RX. The new model launched globally in October 2022 and

has been Lexus’ best-selling model for more than 20 years. Pangea is the

leather material supplier for both the front and rear seats. The 2023 RX is

the first application for Pangea’s new technology, providing complex

expression as a compliment to Lexus’ exclusive designs.

The dedicated Pangea team – Technical, Design, & Commercial made it their

mission to take a customer-centric approach through product development,

design services, and cost planning. Specifically in design, the Pangea team

was focused on unique & authentic leather design features that created

harmony in the vehicle by connecting the seating patterns with the door

panel inserts. The availability of the new technology during the development

stage enabled the Lexus designers to execute their overall vehicle concept

and vision .

“The receipt of the TMNA Technology & Development Award is most gratifying

as it shows our strength in global service to our customers. Particularly

when it comes to design & development, this type of new technology furthers

the Lexus experience with its sophisticated buyers. We thank the Toyota and

Lexus organizations for recognizing this unique technology that blends the

beauty of leather with distinct design expression.” said Tim Brennan, EVP

for Sales, Marketing & Design at Pangea.

Pangea has supplied TMNA for over 40 years and has been a supplier for the

Lexus RX since its inception. The team was thrilled to receive an award of

excellence for such work, continuing to innovate on a strong, historic line

of business.

With natural products that supply some of the hottest programs on the

market, Pangea is embracing their new, award-winning, brand identity. In a

market where synthetics are gaining attention for innovation, Pangea’s

advanced team is here for the long haul; Committed to customer service,

innovation, luxury, and authenticity.

About Pangea

Pangea is a global leather supplier to the world’s leading automotive

brands, providing sustainable solutions that drive the future of interiors.

Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Pangea serves its customers on

four continents with nearly 3,500 team members. For more information, visit

www.pangeamade.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.