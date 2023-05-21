MiR Features Latest Innovations in Autonomous Mobile Robots at Automate 2023

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), the global market leader in autonomous

mobile robots (AMRs), will feature the company’s latest safe, flexible and

cost-effective AMRs as well as advancements in fleet management software and

artificial intelligence (AI) at Automate 2023 in Detroit May 22-25.

Attendees can see MiR’s full range of AMRs for automating internal logistics

in manufacturing and warehouse environments, experience how its new MiR

Insights optimizes fleets of robots and hear about the role AI plays (or

will soon play) in unlocking the value of AMRs for any operation.

“Advancements in AMRs, from artificial intelligence to fleet management and

data analysis capabilities, make the decision to automate or expand robot

fleets to handle new applications easy while delivering increased

efficiencies and faster ROI,” said Jane Heffner, director of sales,

Americas. “Seeing our user-friendly and highly flexible robots in

person-whether in limited motion at the booth or full out in the AMR

Technology Demonstration booth-makes it clear how they can benefit nearly

any organization. It’s what keeps our customers, especially some of the

largest multinational enterprises worldwide, coming back for more AMRs to

handle even more logistics applications within their facilities.”

AMRs and how MiR Insights help optimize fleets

In addition to AMRs at its booth (#4032), MiR will offer expanded

demonstrations at the AMR Technology Demonstration Center (#450) May 22 from

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 24 from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Featured AMRs

include the MiR250, capable of transporting materials up to 250 kg (551

pounds), along with the MIR600 and MiR1350, the first IP52-rated AMRs

designed for transporting heavy materials through challenging manufacturing

and logistic warehouse environments. As demonstrated, MiR’s AMRs navigate

smoothly and safely among people and other transport equipment in dynamic

environments, even on busy trade show floor. Sensors, 3D cameras and the

latest laser scanning technology ensure 360-degree vision for precise and

safe navigation and operations.

MiR will also feature, upon request, an in-depth video demonstration of the

company’s newest software tools suite, MiR Insights, in operation at a

customer facility. This cloud-based software tool enables fleet owners to

track and analyze the operations of its robots and get actionable insights

that can improve the robots’ performance. Key features include:

Data dashboards: Monitors key performance indicators (KPIs) such as distance

driven, completed missions, and robot utilization rate.

Heatmaps: Tracks robot activity over both time and physical locations and

visualizes areas with poor WiFi coverage and potential robot traffic

bottlenecks.

Learn how artificial intelligence accelerates AMR deployments

With AI dominating the headlines, MiR chief architect, James Davidson, will

share conference session on “AI for AMRs: A synergistic approach to

unlocking the value of autonomous mobile robots for your operation.”

Scheduled for Monday, May 22, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., in room 320 of

the conference, Davidson will simplify the conversation around AI and zoom

in specifically on the landscape of AMRs, highlighting how AI is (or soon

will be) unlocking incremental value for a company’s operations.

“Adopting AMRs into wide-scale operations is still in its infancy, and

artificial intelligence could well be the critical component needed to

accelerate adoption worldwide,” Davidson said. “While AI has developed into

somewhat of an abstract and confusing ‘buzzword’ across all industries, the

potential is. massive and wide-reaching, and real-world use cases with AMRs

already demonstrate the benefits AI can offer.”

Partners expand MiR AMR demonstrations across the show floor

In addition to robots in MiR’s booth and the AMR Technology Demonstration

Center, partners will feature MiR AMRs as part of their automation solution.

MiR AMRs can be found in the following booths:

Wauseon Machine (#4439)

Alliance Automation (#200)

GCG Automation (C&E) (#5520)

Rhino (#3752)

Motion AI (#1035)

Humatics (#5415)

Applied Automation (#4039)

About Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

MiR develops and manufactures one of the industry’s most advanced range of

autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which can quickly, easily, and

cost-effectively automate internal logistics and optimize material handling.

MiR offers one of the most advanced fleets of mobile robots used by both

large enterprises and small and medium customers in a range of industries

from manufacturing to logistics to healthcare. Founded in Denmark in 2013,

MiR has grown to become a global leader with nearly 220 distributors and

certified system integrators in 60 countries. MiR was acquired by Teradyne

in 2018, and in 2022, Teradyne combined AutoGuide Mobile Robots with MiR to

deliver a broad AMR product line from low to heavy payload. MiR’s

headquarters is in Odense, Denmark, with regional offices in Holbrook, NY,

San Diego, CA, North Reading, MA, Georgetown, KY, Singapore, Frankfurt,

Barcelona, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai.

For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.c om