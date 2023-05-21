MOTER Technologies, Inc. Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that MOTER
Technologies, Inc., a provider transforming connected vehicle data into
insights for automakers and insurers, has joined as a member. MOTER’s edge
computing and connected car data platform expertise will help AECC further
address the significant data communications needs of the connected vehicle
services ecosystem.
“MOTER’s technology and mission align with the AECC’s vision and will make
an invaluable contribution to AECC’s work, PoCs and working groups as we
collaborate on solutions for the next generation of connected vehicle
services.”
Global deployments of connected vehicles could climb to hundreds of
millions, and potentially billions, of users, creating data services
workloads that will push performance boundaries of the Internet. Using
existing network resources, AECC’s low-cost, distributed edge computing
approach demonstrates how to prioritize data needed for connected vehicle
services. MOTER will bring to AECC its cutting-edge insights into edge
computing, data science, and managing connected car data to further AECC’s
mission.
“We’re excited to join the AECC. Modern vehicles incorporate advanced safety
systems generating enormous amounts of valuable sensor data that help us to
better understand risk and safety,” said Craig Lozofsky, Chief Operating
Officer at MOTER Technologies, Inc. “We are working with automakers to help
them unlock the value of this next-gen data and AECC’s work will help us
further explore how to realize the potential opportunities.”
“We’re very pleased to welcome MOTER Technologies, Inc. to the AECC,” said
the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. “MOTER’s technology and
mission align with the AECC’s vision and will make an invaluable
contribution to AECC’s work, PoCs and working groups as we collaborate on
solutions for the next generation of connected vehicle services.”
The AECC accelerates the development of connected vehicle services best
practices and new use cases by sharing relevant findings, requirements and
technology solutions with industry standards organizations. The AECC’s Proof
of Concepts (PoC) Program demonstrates how to meet the expanding data
management needs of connected vehicle services, including HD mapping,
intelligent driving, mobility-as-a-service and more.
About MOTER Technologies, Inc.
MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on
bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems. The
insurtech company continues research and development begun within its parent
organization, with a focus on commercialization of next-gen connected car
data and development of new insurance products and services in collaboration
with OEMs, Tier 1s, insurance companies and new mobility fleets.
http://www.moter.ai
About the AECC
The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of
cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and
significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions
of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to
support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to
support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The
AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network,
edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial
intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership
benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.