MOTER Technologies, Inc. Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that MOTER

Technologies, Inc., a provider transforming connected vehicle data into

insights for automakers and insurers, has joined as a member. MOTER’s edge

computing and connected car data platform expertise will help AECC further

address the significant data communications needs of the connected vehicle

services ecosystem.

“MOTER’s technology and mission align with the AECC’s vision and will make

an invaluable contribution to AECC’s work, PoCs and working groups as we

collaborate on solutions for the next generation of connected vehicle

services.”

Global deployments of connected vehicles could climb to hundreds of

millions, and potentially billions, of users, creating data services

workloads that will push performance boundaries of the Internet. Using

existing network resources, AECC’s low-cost, distributed edge computing

approach demonstrates how to prioritize data needed for connected vehicle

services. MOTER will bring to AECC its cutting-edge insights into edge

computing, data science, and managing connected car data to further AECC’s

mission.

“We’re excited to join the AECC. Modern vehicles incorporate advanced safety

systems generating enormous amounts of valuable sensor data that help us to

better understand risk and safety,” said Craig Lozofsky, Chief Operating

Officer at MOTER Technologies, Inc. “We are working with automakers to help

them unlock the value of this next-gen data and AECC’s work will help us

further explore how to realize the potential opportunities.”

The AECC accelerates the development of connected vehicle services best

practices and new use cases by sharing relevant findings, requirements and

technology solutions with industry standards organizations. The AECC’s Proof

of Concepts (PoC) Program demonstrates how to meet the expanding data

management needs of connected vehicle services, including HD mapping,

intelligent driving, mobility-as-a-service and more.

About MOTER Technologies, Inc.

MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on

bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems. The

insurtech company continues research and development begun within its parent

organization, with a focus on commercialization of next-gen connected car

data and development of new insurance products and services in collaboration

with OEMs, Tier 1s, insurance companies and new mobility fleets.

http://www.moter.ai

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of

cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and

significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions

of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to

support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to

support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The

AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network,

edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial

intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership

benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.