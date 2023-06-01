GMV will be a key participant at the UITP 2023 event in Barcelona

GMV, a leading company in the design, development, installation, and implementation of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) based on IoT, mobile communications, and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), will be a key participant at the latest edition of the Global Public Transport Summit, where it will be showcasing its extensive experience in developing public transportation solutions.

Organized every two years by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), the Global Public Transport Summit includes a Congress combined with a Trade Fair and Exhibition, with participation by major companies and manufacturers from the industry. This is a very high-profile event, because it features attendance and participation by producers, institutions, and high-level policymakers.

This year’s edition, which is being held in Barcelona from June 4‑7 under the theme “Bright Light of the City”, is being coordinated by Catalonia’s railway company (FGC) and Barcelona’s bus and metro operator (TMB), with support from Renfe, Fira de Barcelona, and the Barcelona Convention Bureau.

GMV will have its own stand at the event (#6F210), where it will be offering personalized demonstrations of its global solutions for the transportation market, such as its computer-aided dispatch / automated vehicle location (CAD/AVL) systems for urban public transportation and railways, passenger information systems, and account-based ticketing (ABT) equipment and solutions.

GMV will also be present at the stand run by Barcelona’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (ATM) (#7H220), where it will be collaborating to demonstrate the new multi-fleet CAD/AVL platform that the two entities are implementing in the Barcelona region, which will provide daily management support for 8 public transportation operators, with a combined fleet of around 1,000 vehicles.

As part of this project, GMV will be equipping ATM’s buses with onboard equipment that in addition to offering CAD/AVL and passenger information functions, can be configured to offer additional features such as passenger counting, video recording, and IP cameras.

The UITP has also invited GMV to participate in its “Innovation Guided Tour,” which will be showcasing the most outstanding new innovations in the industry. In addition, GMV will be presenting its ITS Suite solution, which is a modern public transportation platform that with a single sign‑on (SSO) into a cloud-native online environment, can provide access to a wide range of public transportation applications such as planning and optimization, real-time regulation and control, passenger information content management, ABT, efficient driving, video surveillance, and more.

Representatives from GMV will also be giving two talks:

* Monday, June 5, from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM in Spotlight Forum A, Hall 7: Rubén Herrero, a product leader at GMV, will be giving a presentation entitled “Improving the user experience for passengers in the Barcelona region”, as part of the session “A user-centric approach for more accessible and inclusive mobility in cities”.

* Wednesday, June 7, from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM in Spotlight Forum B, Hall 6: Alberto Gentil, head of GMV’s bus and light rail division, will be giving a presentation entitled “Agile boarding for the Barcelona Tourism Bus system using QR validation” during the session “Improving the passenger experience with smart ticketing and payment”.

With more than 400 clients in 30 countries on 5 continents, GMV provides ITS solutions to transportation authorities and operators, which help them improve their services while reducing operating costs and increasing passenger satisfaction. In the area of bus transportation, GMV’s intelligent transportation systems have now been installed in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, and Seville (Spain); Cascais (Portugal); Gdansk and Szczecin (Poland); Los Angeles (USA); Marrakesh and Rabat (Morocco); and Montevideo (Uruguay).