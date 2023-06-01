ZEROEMISSION MEDITERRANEAN 2023 doubles its halls and exhibitors

A showcase for innovation, a networking platform for Europe and the Mediterranean basin, a reference point for the sector’s industry and a training and information venue for the entire supply chain: ZEROEMISSION MEDITERRANEAN keeps on growing and doubling its halls, ready to host even more companies and qualified visitors.

The trade show, which brings together in a single event all production sectors related to energy produced from renewable sources and related technologies – photovoltaics, agrivoltaics, onshore and offshore wind, inverters, batteries and storage, electric cars and vehicles, hydrogen, energy communities and charging infrastructures – returns to Rome Exhibition Centre from 10th to 12th October 2023, in Halls 1 and 2.

Adding to the show’s international appeal many new leading companies from the renewable energy industry have joined the project – with confirmed attendees from, among other exhibitors, Akhelec, Energysynt, Forniture Fotovoltaiche, Coenergia, Contact Italia, Mango Power, Must Energia, OGT Solar, Omnia Solar, OWC, SAJ Electric, Shenzhen Solarparts, SolarCleano, Solax Power, Steltec, Sungrow, Sunway Solar, Torri Solare, Uflex, Vortex and many more.

Not only specialised operators, but also ‘large scale investors’, multi-utilities, developers, installers, system integrators, experts and economic and institutional realities from numerous countries in the Mediterranean basin, non-European delegations and trade attachés, as well as a Turkish and a Chinese pavillion, will all have the opportunity to enlarge their business development, further confirming the international breathe of the event.

ZEROEMISSION MEDITERRANEAN 2023 is an A151 srl’s event, co-organized with Rome Exhibition Centre – and in collaboration with leading industry associations.