Guerrilla RF Releases New ¼ W Linear PAs Targeting Automotive and 5G Infrastructure in the 2.5GHz and 3.6GHz Bands

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal release of the

GRF5526, GRF5526W, GRF5536 and GRF5536W, the latest in a series of ¼ W

linear power amplifiers. These InGaP HBT amplifiers were designed

specifically for 5G wireless infrastructure applications requiring

exceptional native linearity over large 100MHz bandwidths and temperature

extremes of -40°C to 105°C.

Spanning frequency ranges of 2.3–2.7GHz and 3.3-4.2GHz respectively, the

GRF5526 / GRF5526W and GRF5536 / GRF5536W are tuned to operate within the

n7, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n53, n77, n88 and n90 5G new radio (NR) bands.

The devices typically deliver 23dBm of linear power over the entire -40°C to

105°C temperature range while maintaining ACLR levels of better than -45dBc

and EVM levels < 1% – all without the aid of supplemental linearization

schemes like digital pre-distortion (DPD).

The ability to beat the -45dBc ACLR performance metric without DPD is

critical for cellular applications like home and commercial

repeaters/boosters, femtocells, and picocells, as well as cable loss

compensators which are used in conjunction with automotive ‘shark fin’

antennas. In each of these use cases, the sensitivity to cost, power and

size constraints prohibits the use of elaborate linearization techniques

like DPD. Instead, designers must rely on the power amplifier’s native

linearity to meet the stringent emissions mask requirements imposed by the

latest 5G standards.

“The GRF5526 and GRF5536 are strategic additions to our previously released

¼ W PAs,” says Jim Ahne, Guerrilla RF’s VP of Automotive and 5G Products.

“With their formal introduction, we now have a complete suite of

commercially available linear PAs addressing all bands targeted by our 5G

and automotive customer base. The GRF5536 variants are particularly

noteworthy since they capitalize on the growing popularity of the C-band –

what many in the industry hail as the most attractive spectrum for 5G

applications due to its ideal blend of propagation coverage and available

bandwidth.”

“The new -W variants within this family are also critical additions for our

automotive business,” continues Ahne. “Select variants of the GRF55xx family

– including the GRF5526W and GRF5536W – are being qualified for full

AEC-Q100 compliance. By the end of the summer, Guerrilla RF will have

introduced multiple -W variants of its linear PAs in support of a major

contract it won back in November.”

Packaging, Pricing and Availability

The GRF5526, GRF5526W, GRF5536 and GRF5536W come in pin-compatible 3mm x

3mm, 16-pin QFN packages. Samples and evaluation boards are available for

all four components. Prices start at $1.70 for the GRF5526/36 series, and

$1.95 for the ‘W’ (AEC-Q100 qualified) variants (10,000-up, EXW USA).