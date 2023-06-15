Amkor Advanced Packaging Enables the Car of the Future

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor

packaging and test services and the #1 automotive OSAT, is innovating

advanced packaging to enable the car of the future.

The evolution of the enhanced automotive experience has been dramatic over

the past few years-a rise evidenced in car-related semiconductor sales. In

2015, the auto semiconductor market was approximately $30B. Since then, it

has more than doubled to $68B in 2022 and is expected to continue to grow

over the next few years at a mid-teens compound annual growth

rate-representing one of the highest growth segments in the semiconductor

industry. This increase is driven by higher demand for autonomous

functionality, digital control systems, and vehicle electrification. As the

leading automotive OSAT with more than 40 years of automotive experience and

a broad geographic footprint supporting global and enabling regional supply

chains, Amkor is well positioned to capture growth from the acceleration of

semiconductor content in cars.

The move toward advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and full

autonomy-motivated by regional legislation and consumer preference-has led

automotive manufacturers to install enhanced safety and convenience features

as standard in base models. Advanced packaging solutions include ADAS to

automate aspects of the driving process like parking assistance, lane

positioning and collision avoidance. ADAS technologies use multiple sensors

such as radar, LIDAR, ultrasonic, and image sensors to improve the safety of

the vehicle. While wirebond continues to be the dominant interconnect for

automotive packages, ADAS modules are increasingly using advanced

interconnect technologies such as flip chip BGA, wafer level fan-out, and

flip chip CSP. Advanced silicon nodes are growing quickly for ADAS

processors with 7 nm already in production at Amkor and 5 nm solutions

expected to be quickly adopted in automotive applications.

Behind the wheel, consumers want an immersive and interactive in-car

experience that is both entertaining and informative. To meet demand for

this digital control center, Amkor continues to develop advanced

infotainment and telematics package solutions that offer seamless

connectivity, intuitive interfaces, and personalized experiences. These

solutions include flip chip, system in package, MEMS, and sensors that

enable advanced features like in-panel and heads-up displays, navigation

systems, and vehicle-to-everything systems.

The shift toward vehicle electrification is rapidly gaining momentum, with

governments around the world implementing policies to reduce emissions and

promote sustainable transportation. Amkor is answering this growing demand

with xEV solutions that manage power conversion from battery to electric

drive motors and powertrain solutions used to manage and reduce fuel

consumption and emissions in non-electric vehicles. Amkor continues to

support the industry with advanced packaging for silicon carbide power

devices and modules and MEMS technologies to realize the needs of

sustainable and efficient vehicles, now and in the future.

Amkor is the #1 automotive OSAT with multiple decades of automotive

experience. With strategically situated manufacturing locations across

Europe, Japan, and southeast Asia-including its R&D Center of Excellence in

Korea-Amkor continues to invest in factory automation and other Industry 4.0

practices that help meet the rigorous performance and reliability demands of

the automotive industry. As a US headquartered company, Amkor is well

positioned to add automotive solutions, including power module

manufacturing, in the US as the market matures. Amkor’s global support and

local presence enables it to assist regional automotive manufacturers in

their pursuit of ensuring supply chain stability and delivering the

next-generation automotive solutions that will help them remain competitive.

“Amkor has a long track record as a trusted partner-and history of

leadership-in the automotive industry,” said Kevin Engel, Executive Vice

President of Business Units at Amkor. “It’s a result of our continuous

investment in infrastructure and R&D, commitment to our QualityFIRST

mindset, and our technology leadership that uniquely positions us to help

enable the cars of the future.”

“The advanced driving systems in today’s vehicles require greater processing

power as the industry moves toward software-defined cars-pushing the need

for highly complex, advanced technology platforms with robust device

packaging,” said Gary Hicok, senior vice president of automotive hardware

and systems at NVIDIA. “Its sophisticated design and packaging capabilities

make Amkor a reliable automotive packaging technology provider.”

To learn more about Amkor’s capabilities in the automotive industry, please

visit amkor.com/automotive/.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced

semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered

the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic

manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies,

foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes

production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support

offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe,

and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.