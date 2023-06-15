Amkor Advanced Packaging Enables the Car of the Future

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor
packaging and test services and the #1 automotive OSAT, is innovating
advanced packaging to enable the car of the future.
The evolution of the enhanced automotive experience has been dramatic over
the past few years-a rise evidenced in car-related semiconductor sales. In
2015, the auto semiconductor market was approximately $30B. Since then, it
has more than doubled to $68B in 2022 and is expected to continue to grow
over the next few years at a mid-teens compound annual growth
rate-representing one of the highest growth segments in the semiconductor
industry. This increase is driven by higher demand for autonomous
functionality, digital control systems, and vehicle electrification. As the
leading automotive OSAT with more than 40 years of automotive experience and
a broad geographic footprint supporting global and enabling regional supply
chains, Amkor is well positioned to capture growth from the acceleration of
semiconductor content in cars.
The move toward advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and full
autonomy-motivated by regional legislation and consumer preference-has led
automotive manufacturers to install enhanced safety and convenience features
as standard in base models. Advanced packaging solutions include ADAS to
automate aspects of the driving process like parking assistance, lane
positioning and collision avoidance. ADAS technologies use multiple sensors
such as radar, LIDAR, ultrasonic, and image sensors to improve the safety of
the vehicle. While wirebond continues to be the dominant interconnect for
automotive packages, ADAS modules are increasingly using advanced
interconnect technologies such as flip chip BGA, wafer level fan-out, and
flip chip CSP. Advanced silicon nodes are growing quickly for ADAS
processors with 7 nm already in production at Amkor and 5 nm solutions
expected to be quickly adopted in automotive applications.
Behind the wheel, consumers want an immersive and interactive in-car
experience that is both entertaining and informative. To meet demand for
this digital control center, Amkor continues to develop advanced
infotainment and telematics package solutions that offer seamless
connectivity, intuitive interfaces, and personalized experiences. These
solutions include flip chip, system in package, MEMS, and sensors that
enable advanced features like in-panel and heads-up displays, navigation
systems, and vehicle-to-everything systems.
The shift toward vehicle electrification is rapidly gaining momentum, with
governments around the world implementing policies to reduce emissions and
promote sustainable transportation. Amkor is answering this growing demand
with xEV solutions that manage power conversion from battery to electric
drive motors and powertrain solutions used to manage and reduce fuel
consumption and emissions in non-electric vehicles. Amkor continues to
support the industry with advanced packaging for silicon carbide power
devices and modules and MEMS technologies to realize the needs of
sustainable and efficient vehicles, now and in the future.
Amkor is the #1 automotive OSAT with multiple decades of automotive
experience. With strategically situated manufacturing locations across
Europe, Japan, and southeast Asia-including its R&D Center of Excellence in
Korea-Amkor continues to invest in factory automation and other Industry 4.0
practices that help meet the rigorous performance and reliability demands of
the automotive industry. As a US headquartered company, Amkor is well
positioned to add automotive solutions, including power module
manufacturing, in the US as the market matures. Amkor’s global support and
local presence enables it to assist regional automotive manufacturers in
their pursuit of ensuring supply chain stability and delivering the
next-generation automotive solutions that will help them remain competitive.
“Amkor has a long track record as a trusted partner-and history of
leadership-in the automotive industry,” said Kevin Engel, Executive Vice
President of Business Units at Amkor. “It’s a result of our continuous
investment in infrastructure and R&D, commitment to our QualityFIRST
mindset, and our technology leadership that uniquely positions us to help
enable the cars of the future.”
“The advanced driving systems in today’s vehicles require greater processing
power as the industry moves toward software-defined cars-pushing the need
for highly complex, advanced technology platforms with robust device
packaging,” said Gary Hicok, senior vice president of automotive hardware
and systems at NVIDIA. “Its sophisticated design and packaging capabilities
make Amkor a reliable automotive packaging technology provider.”
To learn more about Amkor’s capabilities in the automotive industry, please
visit amkor.com/automotive/.
