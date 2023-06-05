Nidec and Renesas Collaborate on Semiconductor Solutions for Next-Generation E-Axle for EVs

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) and Renesas Electronics

Corporation (TSE:6723) have agreed to join forces on the development of

semiconductor solutions for a next-generation E-Axle (X-in-1 system) that

integrates an EV drive motor and power electronics for electric vehicles

(EVs).

Today’s EVs are increasingly adopting the 3-in-1 unit called E-Axle, which

integrates a motor, inverter, and gearbox (reduction gear). To realize

high-performance and efficiency as well as smaller size, light weight and

lower cost, and to accelerate vehicle development, EVs are also integrating

power electronics controls such as DC-DC converters and on-board chargers

(OBCs). EV manufacturers in advanced markets such as China have developed an

X-in-1 platform that integrates multiple functions, accelerating the

adoption in many vehicle models.

As X-in-1 integrates multiple functions and increases in complexity,

maintaining a high-level of quality in vehicles becomes challenging. Thus,

developing preventive safety technologies such as diagnostic functions and

failure prediction is crucial for ensuring safety and security in vehicles.

To address this challenge, the two companies agreed to combine Nidec’s motor

technology and Renesas’ semiconductor technology to jointly develop a highly

reliable and high-performance proof of concept (PoC) for the X-in-1 system.

The PoC is designed to support the industry’s highest performance and

efficiency as well as smaller size, light weight and lower cost for the

X-in-1 system.

The companies plan to launch the first PoC by the end of 2023, which will

feature a 6-in-1 system with a DC-DC converter, OBC, and power distribution

unit (PDU) as well as a motor, inverter, and gearbox. As a second phase in

2024, Nidec and Renesas plan to develop a highly integrated X-in-1 PoC that

incorporates a battery management system (BMS) along with other components.

The first PoC will include power devices based on SiC (silicon carbide), and

the second PoC will replace the DC-DC and OBC power devices with GaN

(gallium nitride), offering excellent performance in high-frequency

operation, to further reduce size and cost.

Building on the PoC developed through this collaboration, Nidec plans to

rapidly productize E-Axle systems to add to its portfolio and ramp up to

mass production to lead the E-Axle market.

Renesas plans to develop and deliver turnkey solutions for increasingly

complex X-in-1 systems by expanding the jointly developed PoC for E-Axle

reference designs.

“As we celebrate Nidec’s 50th anniversary, we take on a significant

challenge of developing a world-class next-generation X-in-1 system, which

goes back to our core principle of pioneering the world’s best innovations,”

said Mitsuya Kishida, Executive Vice President and Executive General manager

of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit at Nidec. “By

harnessing our strengths in automotive technology and developing PoCs

together with Renesas who is a leader in automotive semiconductor solutions,

we aim to lead the market as a world-leading E-Axle provider.”

“We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with Nidec, who has an

exceptional track record of success in E-Axle traction motors,” said Vivek

Bhan, Senior Vice President, Co-General Manager of High Performance

Computing, Analog and Power Solutions Group at Renesas. “Our contribution to

this collaboration extends beyond hardware design, encompassing software

development which is critical to enabling rapid development of PoCs for our

customers.”

