Wind River and Samsung Team to Advance the Software-Defined Vehicle

Wind RiverR, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical
intelligent systems, announced a collaboration with Samsung Electronics’
System LSI business, a leader in advanced semiconductor technology. Their
work together will accelerate the software-defined vehicle, including
development of high-quality in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) solutions, cabin
monitoring, and advanced driver-assistance features.
Wind River’s collaboration with Samsung enables OEMs and Tier 1’s to
leverage our four decades of experience in developing safety-critical
applications, toward building the software systems essential for the
software-defined vehicles of the future
Tweet this
The automotive industry is evolving toward the software-defined vehicle, in
which more features and functions are enabled primarily through software
that can be updated quickly and easily. Ensuring that developers have
superior tools, processes, and structures to create, test, and update that
software efficiently is a top priority for the entire industry.
To help accelerate this evolution, Wind River and Samsung will collaborate
to provide customers with Wind River technology on Samsung’s Exynos Auto
V920 chipset, a fully integrated software and hardware solution for
automotive. This integration will use Wind River HelixT Virtualization
Platform, a safety certifiable multi-core, multi-OS platform, allowing end
users to mix a diverse set of runtime environments, safe and/or non-safe,
including the VxWorksR real-time operating system (RTOS), Linux, and
Android.
“A new software-defined approach is required for designing and developing
the high-performance compute systems needed for connected, autonomous, and
electric vehicles,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River.
“Our collaboration with Samsung enables OEMs and Tier 1s to leverage our
four decades of experience in developing safety-critical applications for
aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications customers
toward building the certified, mixed-criticality software systems that are
essential for the software-defined vehicles of the future.”
“Our latest 5nm automotive processor, Exynos Auto V920, offers powerful and
intelligent performance for a new level of in-vehicle experience with safer
driving. It’s able to run multiple applications on multiple VMs
simultaneously in a highly power-efficient manner, satisfying the industry’s
low power consumption demand,” said Hyeokman Kwon, vice president of System
LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Our close collaboration with Wind
River allows us to enhance our industry-leading IVI development work and
further expand into multiple safety-critical domains with Wind River leading
runtime environments, including VxWorks and Helix Platform.”
To learn more about Samsung’s Exynos Auto, visit
www.semiconductor.samsung.com/
.
Find more information about Wind River’s work in automotive at
www.windriver.com/solutions/au
About Wind River
Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical
intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an
innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require
the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software
and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries,
including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and
telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported
by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner
ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.