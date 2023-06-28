Wind River and Samsung Team to Advance the Software-Defined Vehicle

Wind RiverR, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical

intelligent systems, announced a collaboration with Samsung Electronics’

System LSI business, a leader in advanced semiconductor technology. Their

work together will accelerate the software-defined vehicle, including

development of high-quality in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) solutions, cabin

monitoring, and advanced driver-assistance features.

Wind River’s collaboration with Samsung enables OEMs and Tier 1’s to

leverage our four decades of experience in developing safety-critical

applications, toward building the software systems essential for the

software-defined vehicles of the future

The automotive industry is evolving toward the software-defined vehicle, in

which more features and functions are enabled primarily through software

that can be updated quickly and easily. Ensuring that developers have

superior tools, processes, and structures to create, test, and update that

software efficiently is a top priority for the entire industry.

To help accelerate this evolution, Wind River and Samsung will collaborate

to provide customers with Wind River technology on Samsung’s Exynos Auto

V920 chipset, a fully integrated software and hardware solution for

automotive. This integration will use Wind River HelixT Virtualization

Platform, a safety certifiable multi-core, multi-OS platform, allowing end

users to mix a diverse set of runtime environments, safe and/or non-safe,

including the VxWorksR real-time operating system (RTOS), Linux, and

Android.

“A new software-defined approach is required for designing and developing

the high-performance compute systems needed for connected, autonomous, and

electric vehicles,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River.

“Our collaboration with Samsung enables OEMs and Tier 1s to leverage our

four decades of experience in developing safety-critical applications for

aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications customers

toward building the certified, mixed-criticality software systems that are

essential for the software-defined vehicles of the future.”

“Our latest 5nm automotive processor, Exynos Auto V920, offers powerful and

intelligent performance for a new level of in-vehicle experience with safer

driving. It’s able to run multiple applications on multiple VMs

simultaneously in a highly power-efficient manner, satisfying the industry’s

low power consumption demand,” said Hyeokman Kwon, vice president of System

LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Our close collaboration with Wind

River allows us to enhance our industry-leading IVI development work and

further expand into multiple safety-critical domains with Wind River leading

runtime environments, including VxWorks and Helix Platform.”

To learn more about Samsung’s Exynos Auto, visit

www.semiconductor.samsung.com/ processor/automotive-processor /exynos-auto-v9/

.

Find more information about Wind River’s work in automotive at

www.windriver.com/solutions/au tomotive.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical

intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an

innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require

the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software

and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries,

including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and

telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported

by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner

ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.