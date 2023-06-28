Smart Eye Signs Breakthrough Deal for AIS Driver Monitoring System for Fleets with Linde

Smart Eye, the leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS)
technology to the automotive industry, announced it has signed a
breakthrough contract for its AIS product – a complete hardware and software
DMS for aftermarket installation in vehicle fleets.
This marks the first time Smart Eye’s new AIS system will be delivered to a
major heavy vehicle fleet for aftermarket implementation. Following a long
and thorough evaluation and testing process, the customer, Linde, chose
Smart Eye’s AIS system to improve safety in the heavy vehicles used for its
gas distribution. Linde is the world’s largest industrial gas company and
will initially be installing Smart Eye’s AIS system in heavy vehicles used
in the Nordic and Baltic countries.
AIS uses Smart Eye’s proven DMS software which has already been implemented
in more than 1,000,000 cars on the road. Combined with Smart Eye’s
automotive-qualified hardware, AIS is a flexible and scalable in-cabin
safety system designed to reduce accidents. Built with AI-based algorithms,
the system improves overall road safety by detecting early signs of driver
drowsiness or distraction.
“This new contract is an important breakthrough for Smart Eye and is just
one of several large fleet customers that we currently engage with,” said
Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. “Linde is a company that
refuses to compromise on safety and I’m proud that they have chosen AIS to
prevent human injury, reduce financial losses and improve overall safety in
their trucks. This is not just a significant breakthrough for Smart Eye but
an important step towards reducing road accidents and saving lives.”
“After years of hard work, I am very excited to have received our first
major contract with a fleet customer,” said Magnus Brunzell, VP of Applied
AI Systems (AIS), Smart Eye. “We have put great effort into developing AIS,
a very high-quality driver monitoring system that is ideal for aftermarket
installation in heavy vehicles.”
“Safety is a top priority at Linde and above all, we aim to make sure our
drivers get home safe at the end of the day,” says Elias Chowdhury,
Transport Safety Manager Region Europe North at Linde. “Based on our
thorough evaluation, including extensive field testing, Smart Eye was the
best choice for us.”
About Smart Eye
Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that
understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments.
The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines
for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions –
companies it acquired in 2021 – Smart Eye’ s multimodal software and
hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.
In automotive, Smart Eye provides road-ready driver monitoring systems and
next generation interior sensing solutions that improve road safety and the
mobility experience. Built on two decades of automotive experience, Smart
Eye’s technology has been proven by 217 design wins from 19 of the world’s
leading car manufacturers, including BMW, Polestar and Geely. Smart Eye’s
driver monitoring software is already included in more than 1,000,000 cars
on the road today. Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in
Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China
and Japan.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022
sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more
productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and
services which are making our customers more successful and helping to
sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food
& beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining.
Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications
including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical
to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity &
specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas
processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements
and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please
visit www.linde.com.