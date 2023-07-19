Ryder Receives Innovation Award from Toyota

Annual Supplier Conference in Grapevine, Texas. Pictured left to right
Ryder was honored with an innovation award during the recent Toyota 2023
Annual Supplier Conference in Grapevine, Texas. Pictured left to right
(front row): Frank Bateman, Ryder vice president of supply chain solutions;
Tom Regan, Ryder senior vice president of supply chain solutions. Pictured
left to right (back row): Jenny Dyer, Toyota senior manager of operations
sourcing; Jeff Estes, Toyota general manager of parts supply chain
operations; Karen Ideno, Toyota group vice president of ESG investing and
indirect procurement; Bonnie Clinton, Toyota vice president and chief
purchasing officer for indirect procurement; Jason Lynch, Toyota general
manager of indirect procurement; and Steve Brown, Toyota vice president of
part supply chain planning.
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated
transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces Toyota North
America has honored Ryder with its “Innovation Award for Over-the-Road
Transportation Provider Supporting Manufacturing Operations” during the
recent Toyota 2023 Annual Supplier Conference in Grapevine, Texas.
Toyota recognized Ryder for the number of transformational Kaizen
initiatives, a Japanese term for continuous improvement, that Ryder
proactively pursued on Toyota’s behalf. Among them were increased yard-cost
savings, operational enhancements to improve customs compliance, and best
practices for process improvement and problem-solving – all of which
significantly impacted supply chain capability, efficiency, and cost
savings.
“We’ve been working with Toyota for 36 years as one team focused on
continuous improvement to drive efficiencies in the supply chain while
keeping service levels high,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain
solutions for Ryder. “This recognition is a testament to the relationship
that our teams have built over nearly four decades, and we look forward to
many more.”
Over the years, Ryder has won multiple awards for meeting Toyota’s highest
standards for innovation, quality, delivery, performance, cost savings,
value improvement for parts and materials, performance in distribution and
warehousing, strategic management, quality engineering and safety
leadership, diversity, and minority sourcing program development.
Ryder supports Toyota manufacturing locations across North America with
over-the-road transportation in the United States and cross-border
transportation between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada; border-crossing
administration; free trade zone consolidation; cross docks in Mexico; plant
yard management and shunting; and in-plant third-party logistics and
engineering support.
For more than 55 years, Ryder has served the automotive industry,
implementing the first large-scale just-in-time supply delivery system in
North America.