Ryder Receives Innovation Award from Toyota

Ryder was honored with an innovation award during the recent Toyota 2023Annual Supplier Conference in Grapevine, Texas. Pictured left to right(front row): Frank Bateman, Ryder vice president of supply chain solutions;Tom Regan, Ryder senior vice president of supply chain solutions. Picturedleft to right (back row): Jenny Dyer, Toyota senior manager of operationssourcing; Jeff Estes, Toyota general manager of parts supply chainoperations; Karen Ideno, Toyota group vice president of ESG investing andindirect procurement; Bonnie Clinton, Toyota vice president and chiefpurchasing officer for indirect procurement; Jason Lynch, Toyota generalmanager of indirect procurement; and Steve Brown, Toyota vice president ofpart supply chain planning. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated

transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces Toyota North

America has honored Ryder with its “Innovation Award for Over-the-Road

Transportation Provider Supporting Manufacturing Operations” during the

recent Toyota 2023 Annual Supplier Conference in Grapevine, Texas.

Toyota recognized Ryder for the number of transformational Kaizen

initiatives, a Japanese term for continuous improvement, that Ryder

proactively pursued on Toyota’s behalf. Among them were increased yard-cost

savings, operational enhancements to improve customs compliance, and best

practices for process improvement and problem-solving – all of which

significantly impacted supply chain capability, efficiency, and cost

savings.

“We’ve been working with Toyota for 36 years as one team focused on

continuous improvement to drive efficiencies in the supply chain while

keeping service levels high,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain

solutions for Ryder. “This recognition is a testament to the relationship

that our teams have built over nearly four decades, and we look forward to

many more.”

Over the years, Ryder has won multiple awards for meeting Toyota’s highest

standards for innovation, quality, delivery, performance, cost savings,

value improvement for parts and materials, performance in distribution and

warehousing, strategic management, quality engineering and safety

leadership, diversity, and minority sourcing program development.

Ryder supports Toyota manufacturing locations across North America with

over-the-road transportation in the United States and cross-border

transportation between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada; border-crossing

administration; free trade zone consolidation; cross docks in Mexico; plant

yard management and shunting; and in-plant third-party logistics and

engineering support.

For more than 55 years, Ryder has served the automotive industry,

implementing the first large-scale just-in-time supply delivery system in

North America.