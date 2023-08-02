The Automotive Industry and Avi Feldman: Revolutionizing Mobility

Photo Credit Dima Karminsky – Mobilion’s event @ Smart Mobility Summit

The automotive industry has always been at the forefront of technological advancements and innovation. Over the years, it has evolved from simple horse-drawn carriages to complex, high-tech vehicles powered by electricity and autonomous driving systems. One individual who has been instrumental in driving this evolution is Avi Feldman, the Managing Partner at Mobilion Ventures.

Credit Bar Cohen – Mobilion’s event @ Ecomotion 2023

Avi Feldman is a visionary entrepreneur and investor with a deep passion for the automotive industry. With extensive experience in venture capital and a keen understanding of emerging technologies, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility. As the Managing Partner at Mobilion Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in mobility and transportation, Feldman has been actively investing in and supporting companies that are revolutionizing the automotive landscape.

Under Feldman’s leadership, Mobilion Ventures has become a driving force in the industry, providing early-stage funding and strategic guidance to startups with innovative solutions. The firm focuses on disruptive technologies such as electric vehicles, autonomous driving, connectivity, and mobility services. By identifying and nurturing promising startups, Feldman and his team at Mobilion Ventures have been instrumental in accelerating the pace of innovation in the automotive sector.

One of the key areas of focus for Mobilion Ventures is electric vehicles (EVs). Avi Feldman recognizes the importance of sustainable transportation and has been a strong advocate for the widespread adoption of EVs. By investing in EV startups, Feldman aims to support the development of cutting-edge battery technologies, charging infrastructure, and other critical components needed to make electric vehicles more accessible and efficient. His efforts contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting a greener future.

Another area where Feldman and Mobilion Ventures have made significant contributions is autonomous driving. Recognizing the transformative potential of self-driving technology, Feldman has invested in companies that are pushing the boundaries of autonomous systems. These investments have facilitated advancements in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, enabling vehicles to navigate and interact with their surroundings autonomously. Through these endeavors, Avi Feldman is helping to shape a future where transportation is safer, more efficient, and less dependent on human intervention.

Connectivity is yet another domain in which Mobilion Ventures is actively involved. With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), vehicles are becoming increasingly connected, allowing for seamless integration with other smart devices and systems. Feldman recognizes the immense opportunities that arise from this connectivity and invests in startups developing innovative solutions in areas such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication, vehicle-to-infrastructure integration, and in-car entertainment systems. By fostering the growth of these technologies, Avi Feldman is playing a crucial role in shaping the future of connected mobility.

Avi Feldman’s success as a managing partner can be attributed to his keen business acumen, deep industry knowledge, and his ability to identify promising startups. By leveraging his extensive network and industry insights, he has helped Mobilion Ventures build a diverse and high-potential portfolio of investments. His strategic guidance and mentorship have been instrumental in the success of many startups, enabling them to scale and bring their innovative solutions to market.

In conclusion, the automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by disruptive technologies and the vision of individuals like Avi Feldman. As the Managing Partner at Mobilion Ventures, Feldman is actively investing in and supporting startups that are revolutionizing mobility. From electric vehicles to autonomous driving and connectivity, Feldman’s contributions are shaping the future of transportation. With his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation, Avi Feldman continues to be a driving force in the automotive industry, fueling progress and paving the way for a more sustainable and connected future.

Automotive Industries (Ai) caught up with Avi and asked what is the role of Mobilion Ventures in the automotive industry?

Feldman: Mobilion Ventures plays a key role in the automotive industry as a venture capital firm focused on investing in innovative startups and companies within the sector. Most of the portfolio companies are Israeli based or Israeli oriented as Israel is the 3rd biggest innovation hub in this domain. They provide funding, strategic guidance, and access to their extensive network of industry experts and partners to help these companies accelerate their growth and bring disruptive technologies and solutions to the automotive market. Mobilion’s unique LP base, comprised of global leading Automotive and Mobility players, position it as a strategic investor for the portfolio companies.

Automotive Industries (Ai): What are some trends or areas of interest that Mobilion Ventures is currently focusing on in the automotive industry?

Feldman: Mobilion Ventures is currently focusing on several key trends and areas of interest within the automotive industry. These include Sustainable Mobility and environmentally friendly solutions in which electric vehicles (EVs) and related new-energy technologies are at the core, autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connectivity and IoT solutions for vehicles, digital mobility services and platforms, for the automotive sector.

Automotive Industries (Ai): How does Mobilion Ventures select the companies it invests in within the automotive industry?

Feldman: Mobilion Ventures follows a rigorous selection process to identify promising companies for investment within the automotive industry. They evaluate factors such as the strength of the team, the uniqueness and potential impact of the technology or solution being developed, market potential and competitive landscape, traction and existing partnerships, and the overall fit with their investment thesis and focus areas. Mobilion is leveraging on its strategic network in the selection process, utilizing their knowledge and experience in order to validate the technology and product market fit and establishing POCs with its corporate partners.

Automotive Industries (Ai): Can you provide some examples of companies that Mobilion Ventures has invested in within the automotive industry?

Feldman: While specific investments can change over time, some examples of companies that Mobilion Ventures has previously invested in within the automotive industry include startups focused on electric vehicle technology, such as Silib – advanced battery technology performance, Algolion – EV battery monitoring, and Capow – dynamic wireless charging for EV and AMR. They have also invested in companies developing autonomous driving solutions (CartEAV), ADAS for 2-wheelers – RideVision, connectivity and IoT platforms for vehicles, and innovative mobility services such as AI for automated vehicle damage detection system – Click-Ins.

Automotive Industries (Ai): What kind of support does Mobilion Ventures provide to the companies it invests in?

Feldman: Mobilion Ventures provides more than just financial investment to the companies it backs. They offer strategic guidance and mentorship to help companies refine their business strategies and navigate the challenges of the automotive industry. Additionally, they leverage their extensive network and relationships within the industry to facilitate partnerships, business development opportunities, and market access for the companies they invest in. The real value in Mobilion’s platform is the ability to truly accelerate commercialization of innovative technological solutions.

Automotive Industries (Ai): How does Mobilion Ventures contribute to the growth and development of the automotive industry as a whole?

Feldman: Mobilion Ventures contributes to the growth and development of the automotive industry by actively investing in and supporting innovative startups and companies that are driving technological advancements and disrupting traditional automotive practices. By providing funding, guidance, and access to their network, Mobilion Ventures helps accelerate the development and adoption of cutting-edge technologies and solutions, fostering innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the automotive industry. Additionally, Mobilion contributes to the industry by providing visibility to new technological solutions that are not yet known or adopted by existing players. In a way – over the horizon view of what is going to drive the industry forward in a few years.