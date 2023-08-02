Horizon and Wind River to Advance Automated Driving Solutions with Localized Software and Hardware Solutions

Wind RiverR, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical

intelligent systems, announced a strategic collaboration with Horizon

Robotics to advance smart driving solutions. Horizon is a leading provider

of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assist systems

(ADAS) for consumer vehicles in China.

The collaboration between the two companies will enable OEMs to leverage a

fully integrated ADAS hardware/software solution based on Horizon’s Journey

series computing solutions and the Wind River cloud-to-edge portfolio. This

will reduce time-to-market and cost by simplifying development and

integration. The high-performance and cost-effective technologies are

ideally suited for next-generation applications such as automated driving

and powering the software-defined vehicle.

As a pioneer in commercializing embedded passenger-vehicle ADAS and

automated driving (AD) products in China, Horizon’s self-developed Journey

series computing solutions cover all scenarios of automated driving. Through

the partnership, Horizon and Wind River will enable Wind River software,

including VxWorksR, the world’s most performant, safe, and secure real-time

operating system (RTOS); Wind River HelixT Virtualization Platform, a

safety-certified Type 1 hypervisor-based multi-tenant platform; Wind River

Linux; and Wind River Studio, on Horizon’s Journey series product.

“The auto industry in China is transforming tremendously, and Horizon

continues to create the computational foundation for the era of smart

vehicles,” said Dr. Kai Yu, Founder and CEO of Horizon. “We are committed to

improving the efficiency and enhancement of automated driving by

collaborating with upstream and downstream partners and are honored to

establish this collaboration with Wind River. By leveraging the core

capabilities of Horizon and Wind River, we will provide differentiated

integrated solutions for OEMs, resulting in safer and optimized mobility for

consumers.”

“Our collaboration with Horizon is an important step in building an open,

innovative, and collaborative ecosystem, which is paramount to the

development of the smart mobility industry,” said Avijit Sinha, chief

product officer of Wind River. “The combination of Wind River software and

Horizon hardware will allow OEMs to better leverage the advantages of

localized development and delivery for next-generation automotive solutions.

Together, we look forward to further advancing the software-defined vehicle

and smart driving.”

Find more information about Wind River work in automotive at

www.windriver.com/solutions/au tomotive.

To learn more about Horizon, visit en.horizon.cc.

