Horizon and Wind River to Advance Automated Driving Solutions with Localized Software and Hardware Solutions

Wind RiverR, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical
intelligent systems, announced a strategic collaboration with Horizon
Robotics to advance smart driving solutions. Horizon is a leading provider
of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assist systems
(ADAS) for consumer vehicles in China.
The collaboration between the two companies will enable OEMs to leverage a
fully integrated ADAS hardware/software solution based on Horizon’s Journey
series computing solutions and the Wind River cloud-to-edge portfolio. This
will reduce time-to-market and cost by simplifying development and
integration. The high-performance and cost-effective technologies are
ideally suited for next-generation applications such as automated driving
and powering the software-defined vehicle.
As a pioneer in commercializing embedded passenger-vehicle ADAS and
automated driving (AD) products in China, Horizon’s self-developed Journey
series computing solutions cover all scenarios of automated driving. Through
the partnership, Horizon and Wind River will enable Wind River software,
including VxWorksR, the world’s most performant, safe, and secure real-time
operating system (RTOS); Wind River HelixT Virtualization Platform, a
safety-certified Type 1 hypervisor-based multi-tenant platform; Wind River
Linux; and Wind River Studio, on Horizon’s Journey series product.
“The auto industry in China is transforming tremendously, and Horizon
continues to create the computational foundation for the era of smart
vehicles,” said Dr. Kai Yu, Founder and CEO of Horizon. “We are committed to
improving the efficiency and enhancement of automated driving by
collaborating with upstream and downstream partners and are honored to
establish this collaboration with Wind River. By leveraging the core
capabilities of Horizon and Wind River, we will provide differentiated
integrated solutions for OEMs, resulting in safer and optimized mobility for
consumers.”
“Our collaboration with Horizon is an important step in building an open,
innovative, and collaborative ecosystem, which is paramount to the
development of the smart mobility industry,” said Avijit Sinha, chief
product officer of Wind River. “The combination of Wind River software and
Horizon hardware will allow OEMs to better leverage the advantages of
localized development and delivery for next-generation automotive solutions.
Together, we look forward to further advancing the software-defined vehicle
and smart driving.”
Find more information about Wind River work in automotive at
www.windriver.com/solutions/au
To learn more about Horizon, visit en.horizon.cc.
About Wind River
Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical
intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an
innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require
the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software
and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries,
including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and
telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported
by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner
ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.
About Horizon Robotics
Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of energy-efficient computing
solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated
driving (AD) for consumer vehicles, with the mission to make human life
safer and better. As a pioneer to commercialize embedded passenger-vehicle
ADAS and AD products in China, Horizon Robotics is committed to enhancing
next-generation driving experiences by integrating hardware and software,
including low-power hardware computing solutions and open software
development tools. By closely collaborating with a community of partners,
Horizon Robotics offers products and services that enable an open ecosystem
to accelerate the transformation of smart electric vehicles.