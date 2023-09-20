Vitesco Technologies uses the scalability and modularity of its power electronics to develop an innovative power module

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of modern drive

technologies and electrification solutions, is developing a power module

which will be manufactured using transfer molding process. During this

process the power electronics are sealed under a dielectric material that

protects the components extremely well. The result is a very robust, cost

effective and reliable electronic. The power module consists of three

overmolded half-bridges and forms the core of an inverter system, which

controls both the drive energy and the energy recovery (recuperation) in

high-voltage electric vehicles.

Manufactured at the Nuremberg electronics plant, the power modules will be

delivered to a large global car maker from mid-2025 onwards.

Vitesco Technologies has been adapting and utilizing transfer molding

technology since 2020, first applying it to compact Transmission Control

Units designed for full integration inside a gear box.

The overmold power modules now combine highly efficient state-of-the art

silicon carbide (SiC) chip technology with overmolding to facilitate a

particularly robust product with increased power density, lower cost and

reduced weight.

“These power modules are a good example of our strategic approach of using

the scalability and modularity of our power electronics to develop and

manufacture submodules in addition to the complete electronics. Combined

with our extensive overmolding expertise, we can deliver an extremely robust

product to our customers. This is yet another example of how we successfully

transfer proven technology to an electrification product”

Thomas Stierle, member of the board and head of Vitesco Technologies’

Electrification Solutions division

Vitesco Technologies has extensive expertise in power electronics and is

already on the market with its fourth generation. The newly developed

overmold power module expands the company’s strategic portfolio.”

A very deep system competence is necessary to ensure that a sub-module of

this kind, which forms the core of the inverter, can be successfully

integrated into the full system. Our degree of electronics modularity and

scalability enables us to offer more flexibility in terms of

customer-specific interfaces.

Michael Horbel, head of product and platform management high voltage

inverter at Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies will continue to use this strength to bring further

electronic sub-modules to the market.

The lead plant for these modules is Vitesco Technologies’ Nuremberg site.

With its existing competencies and experience, the plant offers a high

degree of automation as well as the focus on electronics and e-mobility

required for the power modules. This is a further step forward into the

“Plant of the Future” concept, defined for the Nuremberg plant to maintain

its international competitiveness.