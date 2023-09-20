Vitesco Technologies uses the scalability and modularity of its power electronics to develop an innovative power module

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of modern drive
technologies and electrification solutions, is developing a power module
which will be manufactured using transfer molding process. During this
process the power electronics are sealed under a dielectric material that
protects the components extremely well. The result is a very robust, cost
effective and reliable electronic. The power module consists of three
overmolded half-bridges and forms the core of an inverter system, which
controls both the drive energy and the energy recovery (recuperation) in
high-voltage electric vehicles.
Manufactured at the Nuremberg electronics plant, the power modules will be
delivered to a large global car maker from mid-2025 onwards.
Vitesco Technologies has been adapting and utilizing transfer molding
technology since 2020, first applying it to compact Transmission Control
Units designed for full integration inside a gear box.
The overmold power modules now combine highly efficient state-of-the art
silicon carbide (SiC) chip technology with overmolding to facilitate a
particularly robust product with increased power density, lower cost and
reduced weight.
“These power modules are a good example of our strategic approach of using
the scalability and modularity of our power electronics to develop and
manufacture submodules in addition to the complete electronics. Combined
with our extensive overmolding expertise, we can deliver an extremely robust
product to our customers. This is yet another example of how we successfully
transfer proven technology to an electrification product”
Thomas Stierle, member of the board and head of Vitesco Technologies’
Electrification Solutions division
Vitesco Technologies has extensive expertise in power electronics and is
already on the market with its fourth generation. The newly developed
overmold power module expands the company’s strategic portfolio.”
A very deep system competence is necessary to ensure that a sub-module of
this kind, which forms the core of the inverter, can be successfully
integrated into the full system. Our degree of electronics modularity and
scalability enables us to offer more flexibility in terms of
customer-specific interfaces.
Michael Horbel, head of product and platform management high voltage
inverter at Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies will continue to use this strength to bring further
electronic sub-modules to the market.
The lead plant for these modules is Vitesco Technologies’ Nuremberg site.
With its existing competencies and experience, the plant offers a high
degree of automation as well as the focus on electronics and e-mobility
required for the power modules. This is a further step forward into the
“Plant of the Future” concept, defined for the Nuremberg plant to maintain
its international competitiveness.