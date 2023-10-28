A glance at the inaugural International Automotive Industry Conference 2023 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai

Shanghai, October 2023. From 29 November to 2 December 2023, Automechanika Shanghai will open for the 18th edition, housing more than 5,300 exhibitors in over 300,000 sqm of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Globally recognised as one of the most influential platforms for the automotive industry, the exhibition remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting business growth and navigating market transformation. Amongst some 60 fringe events, the debuting International Automotive Industry Conference 2023 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai, is set to be a major highlight; it includes a series of events that zero in on the developments and advancements within specific sectors.

Overall, industry experts, thought leaders and high-level representatives from around the world are speaking in this year’s fringe programme. The events are expected to amplify rapid advancements in technology and the macro-operating environment across different global automotive markets.

Delving deep into key sectors of the supply chain, the show is poised to unveil the industry’s most pressing topics as the International Automotive Industry Conference 2023 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai takes centre stage. The event stream will explore the rising influence of new energy vehicles (NEV), electrification and digitalisation, and how the industrial chain, market, policies and regulations are adapting based on these trends. The international pull is set to spark engaging discussions on collaborative opportunities between countries and regions, as well as touch upon some market challenges.

International Automotive Industry Conference 2023 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai (main conference – 29 November) Dr Qing Ding, Founding Partner of Shentou Capital, will moderate the conference, bringing together leading auto parts companies such as Bilstein, Bosch, Rheinmetall, Tieliu and more. One such speaker, Mr Sun Xiaohong, Secretary General of the Automobile Branch of the China Chamber of Commerce for Imports and Exports of Machinery and Electronic Products, will take the lead in sharing an analysis of the import and export of vehicles and automotive parts and components.

Other topics include:

* The global business strategies of leading tier one suppliers and perspectives on the China market

* How parts and components suppliers can upgrade their businesses efficiently under electrification and digitalisation

* A long-term outlook of transformation in the global automotive supply chain

New Energy Vehicle Sustainable Development Forum 2023 (29 November)

Audiences can stay ahead in the ever-evolving automotive industry from this line up of future-focused topics. Specialists from China and Europe will regard NEV development as the catalyst of transformation, upgrade, and decarbonisation and are set to share case studies about environmental protection. For example, Mr Robert L Galyen, former Chief Technology Officer of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, will attend this forum as one of the speakers. He is amongst an esteemed pool of experts in battery energy storage and scientific engineering.

Topics in the forum include:

* The applications and innovations of lithium batteries in new energy vehicles

* A blueprint of the hydrogen vehicle value chain

* An update on the development of charging stations in Europe

* The influence of the new EU Batteries Regulation in new energy vehicles and batteries

* A new energy future: hydrogen versus lithium batteries

* The adoption of low-carbon strategies for the sustainable development of the automotive industry

Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2023 (30 November) With the technological and mechanical differences in NEVs (compared to traditional fuel vehicles), it is only natural that industry-wide transformations are unfolding across the supply chain. Speakers such as Ms Lang Xuehong, Deputy Secretary General of the China Automobile Dealers Association and Director of Industry Coordination, Secretary General of the Industry Coordination and Development Committee, and Mr Wang Songtao, Regional President of Automotive Aftermarket, Asia Pacific, Robert Bosch GmbH, as well as decision-makers from leading repair companies, will delve into:

* An analysis of key global automotive aftermarkets

* Changes in automotive parts distribution channels across Europe

* The evolution of digitalisation driving growth in aftermarket parts sales

* Navigating the development of China’s automotive parts distribution

* The integration of traditional maintenance and the new energy vehicle aftermarket

Used Car Strategy and Development Forum 2023 (1 December) Experts will weigh in on business opportunities from the circulation of used cars. Key topics include:

* A review and forecast of China’s used car export market

* Trends in the Middle East and African automotive markets; the advantages and challenges of exporting used cars to these markets

* Establishing overseas warehouses to facilitate exporting activities