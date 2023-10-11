HARMAN Bolsters its Automotive Cybersecurity Program with New Certification

Coinciding with cybersecurity awareness month, HARMAN is taking the next

step forward in reinforcing its credibility as a trusted cybersecurity

partner across the global automotive industry. HARMAN announced that its

cybersecurity management system has been audited in accordance with the

ISO/SAE 21434:2021 standard and obtained the certificate of compliance,

further strengthening the automotive supply chain for OEM partners.

The certification helps the industry define a structured process to ensure

cybersecurity is incorporated into the design of road vehicles and provides

a framework for organizations to identify, assess, and manage cybersecurity

risks throughout the lifecycle of their products. It plays a crucial role in

safeguarding vehicles and vehicle occupants from potential cyber threats,

while also promoting a standardized approach to automotive cybersecurity

across the industry.

As a technology company with a long-standing heritage in automotive, HARMAN

is well-equipped to support OEM partners in complying with the UNR 155 (UN

Regulation No. 155), which requires that all OEMs implement a risk-based

management framework (CSMS) for detecting and protecting against cyber

threats throughout the vehicle cycle. Meeting the highest standards for

automotive cybersecurity, HARMAN’s cybersecurity products protect the

vehicle and passengers alike, providing OEMs with confidence that their

supply chain is secure.

“With cybersecurity consistently being a top priority for new vehicles,

HARMAN is committed to delivering products and technologies that have a

tangible impact on improving the safety of connected vehicles,” said Huibert

Verhoeven, SVP of Intelligent Cockpit at HARMAN. “Through strong

collaboration, HARMAN passed the audit and obtained certification for

ISO/SAE 21434 compliance, further validating HARMAN’s track record of

successfully advancing cybersecurity innovations within new automotive

experiences.”

As vehicles become more connected than ever before, leading automakers are

in need of solutions that enable them to deliver new experiences while

mitigating risks associated with system vulnerabilities, preventing data

breaches, and managing threats to the systems’ integrity and safety.

Similarly, consumers are increasingly demanding exciting – but safe and

reliable – vehicle experiences. HARMAN, with its unique blend of automotive

heritage and technology expertise, is the trusted partner of vehicle

manufacturers globally, with years of domain expertise.

For more information on HARMAN Cybersecurity, go to

https://car.harman.com/solutio ns/cybersecurity.