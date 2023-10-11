Driving Innovation and Excellence The Success Story of ATP Adhesive Systems AG Switzerland’s Top-Performing Company

Welcome to this Automotive Industries interview with Daniel Heini, CEO of

ATP Gruppe. Heini sheds light on ATP Adhesive Systems AG’s recognition as

Switzerland’s best-managed company, attributing success to their nine

strategic pillars and a strong “customer-first” approach. He emphasizes

ATP’s pivotal role in optimizing bonds in automotive applications,

prioritizing safety, lightweight designs, and sustainability. Daniel Heini

delves into technological advancements propelling ATP as a market leader in

water-based adhesive technology, demonstrating adaptability across industry

segments through strategic R&D and global distribution networks. Stay tuned

for insights into ATP’s commitment to excellence and client specificity.

Automotive Industries: Daniel Heini, as the CEO of ATP Gruppe, could you

elaborate on the key strategies and initiatives that contributed to ATP

Adhesive Systems AG receiving the award for Switzerland’s best managed

company in terms of strategy, quality of management, capabilities, and

innovation?

Heini: we got the award in becoming the market leader in solvent free

adhesive tape products for industrial applications and got also due to our 9

pillars: Hihly flexible machinery, application know-how, adhesive

formulation know-how, highest and constant product quality, customised

products, cost leader, strong sales organisation, technology leader and

especially our “customer first” approach.

Automotive Industries: How has ATP Adhesive Systems AG cultivated a strong

culture and commitment within the organization, and how did this influence

the company’s recognition as Switzerland’s best managed company?

Heini: ATP Adhesive Systems AG fostered a strong culture through inclusive

leadership, employee engagement, and alignment with strategic goals, driving

excellence and recognition.

Automotive Industries: Could you explain how ATP adhesives optimize bonds in

automotive and transport applications, and how this optimization contributes

to enhanced vehicle safety?

Heini: ATP strives always together with all suppliers to offer better

products (in performance) for a more economical price with the highest,

constant quality. In regards of performance ATP is offering tape solutions

with the lowest emissions and odourless. Especially for car interior

applications, that’s the most important characteristic, which will be

further more and more important in the future. And especially as a

contribution to fixate for electronic detection systems (HOD, Passenger

detection systems), you need a very reliable product over the lifetime.

Automotive Industries: How does the use of ATP adhesives enable lightweight

designs in the automotive and transport industries, and what impact does it

have on fuel efficiency and overall performance?

Heini: The impact of tapes in the total car is quite negligible, as appr

only 1kg of tapes is used in interior application. A saving of 10% would

lead to 100g per car. But we always try to optimize our tapes to offer the

right product with the right adhesive coating weight. There comes now

another effect of the product carbon footprint (PCF), which is lower if

there is less adhesive. And especially in regards of PCF water based tapes

are showing a lower footprint than solvent based products.

Automotive Industries: Could you discuss how ATP adhesive systems elevate

performance in the automotive and transport industries, and how this

enhancement directly benefits manufacturers and end-users alike?

Heini: The end-user benefit directly because of the low emission properties

of tapes used in the interior applications. There is no smell coming from

the tape and has also no hazardous emissions. The converter and

manufacturers benefit from our 30 years experiende in designing the right

product (adhesive type, product thickness, carrier and especially the liner

is important in the production processes).

Automotive Industries: What specific technological advancements or

formulations by ATP have contributed to making ATP adhesive systems a market

leader in water-based technology for industrial applications, especially in

the mobility sector?

Heini: Especially the low emission, low odour tapes were the key performance

in the automotive industry. Furthermore we always develop together with the

customer the right product or according new regulations. For example we just

developed a flame retardant tape which was requested to have a halogen and

phenolic free flame retardant. In the meantime we have over 40 running

adhesive formulations, all dedicated to different applications and with

different properties. And all developed by our own.

Automotive Industries: How does ATP Gruppe ensure the adaptability and

client specificity of pressure-sensitive and heat-activated adhesive tapes,

catering to various industry segments including mobility, construction,

healthcare, and electronics?

Heini: We ensure the adaptability in having strong R&D and Sales team,

dedicated to a special segment. Therefore we can make it sure, that we

understand the market, applications and needs for every segment (also

competition). This is the differentiation point and together with these

strong teams with offer the very fast supply with samples or new developed

products in our lab.

Automotive Industries: Could you elaborate on how ATP Gruppe utilizes its

flexible production facilities across different locations (Germany, USA, UK)

and its global distribution network to effectively serve the mobility,

construction, and other industry segments?

Heini: We check for every customer and discuss with every customer the

specific needs of the goods. We can support the customers with stock in

every continent or even country or having consignment stocks either directly

at the customer or in a different warehouse. Furthermore for all our

production facilities we have emergency plans and could shift it to another

production facility. We are now working with over 60 different countries

around the globe and do business in all continents.

In conclusion, the interview with Daniel Heini, CEO of ATP Gruppe, has

provided valuable insights into ATP Adhesive Systems AG’s journey towards

being recognized as Switzerland’s best-managed company. The organization’s

success can be attributed to their well-defined strategic pillars, notably

their “customer-first” approach and emphasis on constant product quality.

Their pivotal role in optimizing bonds in automotive applications,

prioritizing safety, lightweight designs, and sustainability, showcases

their commitment to innovation and progress.

Technological advancements, particularly in water-based adhesive technology,

have propelled ATP as a market leader, showcasing their adaptability across

various industry segments. The dedication to client specificity and

adaptability is evident in their robust R&D and global distribution

networks, ensuring tailored solutions for different sectors. Additionally,

their flexible production facilities across multiple locations and a global

distribution network enable them to effectively serve diverse industry

segments. ATP Gruppe’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and

client satisfaction positions them as a reliable and strategic partner in

the adhesive systems industry.