AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

New Thermal Printheads from ROHM Deliver the Industry’s Fastest Print Speed for Barcode Labels

ROHM Semiconductor announced the TE2004-QP1W00A / TE3004-TP1W00A high-speed, highly reliable thermal printheads, optimized for barcode label printers applied in logistics and inventory management.

In recent years, the growth of the e-commerce (EC) market and diversifying customer needs have increased the demand for logistics and inventory management labels. Conventional thermal printheads, however, are limited to printing speeds ranging from 250mm/s to 300mm/s. In response, ROHM developed the industry’s fastest[1] high speed and highly reliable thermal printheads that leverage novel structures and technologies. The key goal: achieving a level of print quality and durability that exceeds conventional limits.

The TE2004-QP1W00A (203dpi) and TE3004-TP1W00A (300dpi) significantly improve on the substrate material, structure, and wiring pattern over existing products. In particular, the heating elements, which affect printing speed and quality, adopt a new design using ROHM’s original 3D processing technology to achieve an industry-leading print speed of 500mm/s – approximately twice as fast as conventional products.

In addition, applying a two-layer high-hardness protective film to the head increases resistance to abrasion and static electricity for high-speed printing, along with corrosion caused by moisture and salt, considerably extending service life.

In the future, ROHM will continue to improve the efficiency of label printing in various industries by applying these technologies to new products.

Product Lineup – To view the product lineup, please visit https://www.rohm.com/products/printheads/ticket-or-scale-printers.

Available now (OEM quantities)

Application Examples

Barcode label printers used for logistics and inventory management

[1] ROHM study, October 2023

Previous posts

Innovation for Electric Vehicles: The Tightest of Seals
Why freight forwarding solutions are important for your business
HARMAN Bolsters its Automotive Cybersecurity Program with New Certification

Next posts

Share Your News with Ai

Sun. October 15th, 2023

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

2 min read

New Thermal Printheads from ROHM Deliver the Industry’s Fastest Print Speed for Barcode Labels

22 seconds ago John Larkin
3 min read

Innovation for Electric Vehicles: The Tightest of Seals

5 mins ago John Larkin
3 min read

Why freight forwarding solutions are important for your business

2 days ago John Larkin
2 min read

HARMAN Bolsters its Automotive Cybersecurity Program with New Certification

4 days ago John Larkin