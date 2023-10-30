RealTruck Revs Up the Excitement at SEMA 2023

The heart of the automotive world is set to pound with even greater intensity as RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and a digital destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco®, and off-road enthusiasts, gears up for its much-anticipated appearance at SEMA 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. SEMA, the acronym for Specialty Equipment Market Association, is the ultimate haven for industry professionals and automotive enthusiasts, and this year, RealTruck is ready to take the event by storm.

The Stage is Set

As the neon lights of Las Vegas begin to flicker, the excitement in the air becomes palpable. RealTruck, Inc. has rolled out the red carpet, or should we say, the rugged off-road trail, for its dedicated booth at SEMA 2023. This booth will serve as the launching pad for an array of exhilarating products, featured builds, and thrilling events that are sure to set the automotive world on fire.

Lee Riser, the dynamic Vice President of Marketing at RealTruck, shares the company’s enthusiasm for this spectacular event: “We’re excited to be back at SEMA this year to showcase three one-of-a-kind builds and a lineup of great products to share with the SEMA crowd. We’re also thrilled to have ‘Steeda’ and the McQueen family with us to celebrate their history and legacy with Ford.”

A Glimpse of the Showstoppers

RealTruck has left no stone unturned in making its presence at SEMA 2023 unforgettable. The company has not one, not two, but three breathtaking custom builds to unveil. The first of these, the McQueen/Steeda F-150, is a poignant tribute to the decades-long relationship between the McQueen family and the iconic Ford brand. Chad McQueen, representing his family, expressed their deep connection to this project: “Following the blueprint laid by my father and continuing to push the boundaries to pay homage to his legacy, the McQueen-Racing X F-150 is the perfect embodiment of our vision for a modern ‘McQueen’ off-road truck. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our dedicated partners at RealTruck and Steeda. We had a vision, and they brought it to life.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there. RealTruck is also unveiling the first-ever Meateater edition 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab. This truck represents a fusion of rugged style and functionality that is bound to captivate enthusiasts.

But that’s not all. RealTruck has an ace up its sleeve in the form of a special Matchbox build. This miniature marvel will be donated to Building Homes for Heroes, a heartfelt gesture that embodies the company’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Meet the Legends

As if the stunning custom builds weren’t enough, the McQueen family will grace the event with their presence, celebrating their cherished history with Ford. Enthusiasts will have the opportunity for a meet and greet with the McQueens and even get their prized items signed by these automotive legends. Members of the McQueen family and RealTruck’s very own Lee Riser will be available for interviews, providing fans with a unique chance to connect with the personalities behind these remarkable builds.

A Rewarding Reveal

RealTruck, Inc. is all about spreading the joy at SEMA 2023. To up the ante, the company will host a live reveal of the AAM Keys to Ride winner at its booth. One lucky reseller out of the six finalists will walk away with a brand-new 2022 Toyota Tundra customized with products from RealTruck. This thrilling reveal will be a defining moment in an event already filled with exhilaration.

SEMA Fest: The Party Continues

But the excitement doesn’t fade with the end of SEMA. RealTruck is all set to keep the adrenaline flowing at SEMA Fest, which is open to the public. The star of the show will be the Ultimate Adventure truck build, on full display for enthusiasts to admire. And as if that’s not enough, the irrepressible Dave “Dirt Head” Chapelle will make a special appearance, taking the energy level up another notch.

Unveiling RealTruck, Inc.

Now that you’re immersed in the fervor surrounding RealTruck, Inc.’s participation in SEMA 2023, let’s take a closer look at the company itself. RealTruck is not just another player in the automotive accessory industry; it’s the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories that’s redefining the game. With its headquarters nestled in the heart of Ann Arbor, Michigan, this industry giant boasts a workforce of over 5,000 associates spread across 51 locations worldwide.

What sets RealTruck apart is its unwavering commitment to innovation. The company is continuously designing, developing, and manufacturing products that redefine industry standards. With more than 850 patents and pending applications, RealTruck’s extensive product offering is a leader in each of its primary categories.

The company’s approach is truly omnichannel. RealTruck makes it easy for people to find the right products to transform their vehicles, gain expert advice, and secure professional installation. Whether you’re shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or through one of the more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships, RealTruck is engineered to deliver a seamless consumer experience from idea to installation.

In a world where choices abound, RealTruck, Inc. stands tall as the company that not only delivers quality but also represents a passion for the road less traveled. For truck, Jeep®, Bronco®, and off-road enthusiasts, it’s more than just a destination; it’s a lifestyle.

Conclusion

SEMA 2023 is poised to be an unforgettable experience for automotive enthusiasts, and RealTruck, Inc. is ensuring that it will be a major highlight of the event. With their impressive lineup of custom builds, the McQueen family’s presence, exciting giveaways, and the promise of thrilling appearances, the RealTruck booth is set to become the epicenter of excitement and innovation. As SEMA unfolds, the world will witness not only the best in aftermarket accessories but also the enduring legacy of automotive legends. RealTruck, Inc. is more than just a company; it’s a driving force behind dreams and aspirations, taking the road less traveled and making it an adventure of a lifetime.