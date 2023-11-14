Innovation4Mobility Showcase Areas to spotlight the major transformations in the automotive industry

Experience the Innovation4Mobility Showcase Areas at Automechanika Shanghai 2023, including the Innovation4Mobility Mainstage, the Future Mobility Area, the Green Repair Area, and the Customising x Tech Area. Explore these sections and discover unique opportunities to engage with the latest technologies and advancements in the automotive industry.

Top brands set to showcase their latest innovations

Leading brands including AUTOBACS, Balance, BASF, Bilstein, Bosch, CELETTE, HP, MAXIEYE, MS Motorservice, NIO, PHINIA, REPT BATTERO, SemiDrive, SPG Petroleum, TotalEnergies, Unity, VIE, WashTech, YAKIMA, Yato Tools, Yiwei New Energy, Youkong, and ZF, along with Guangdong Fast Charging Alliance, Institute of the Motor Industry and Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Center are among the highlighted participants.

Innovation4Mobility Mainstage and Future Mobility Area (Booth F09, Hall 5.1)

The Innovation4Mobility Mainstage provides integrated facilities for product displays, start-ups, and networking to foster meaningful business exchanges between exhibitors and prospective buyers. Moreover, lectures will touch upon the hottest topics in automotive technology and mobility solutions, including:

Intelligent chassis technology presented by REPT BATTERO, Rheinmetall, ZF and more

Charging and swapping solutions presented by NIO, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and more

Hydrogen fuel cell and cell stack technology presented by Dongfeng VASOL, Nanyue Electric Control and more

Intelligent drive technology and application presented by Ambarella, Bosch, Horizon and more

Automotive 3D printing technology presented by BASF, HP and Stratasys

Remanufacturing policies and market development

The Future Mobility Area, organised in collaboration with industry clusters across various regions in China and around the world, will feature scenario-based displays of new energy vehicles, hydrogen fuel technology and connectivity solutions.

The Green Repair Area (Booth M80, Hall 6.2 )

The Green Repair Area will return this year to showcase workshop and diagnostic technologies for new energy vehicle maintenance, as well as environmental solutions for painting and car washing. Live demonstrations and training sessions will also be provided to introduce green workshop technologies, including:

Development and trends of global new energy vehicle aftermarket

Best practices for NEV maintenance from BMW, BYD, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Volkswagen

Emerging technologies in collision repairs

Training on power batteries, electric motors and electronic control repairs

Green repair product release

Customising x Tech Area (Booth A88, Hall 8.2)

This Area will draw attention to the latest trends and advancements in the customising market. It will feature a collection of customised cars, car wrapping, accessories, infotainment, lighting, and products for driving activities such as car camping.

Highlighted lectures in this area include:

Motorsports

EV customising

High performance customising

Supercar and coachbuild

Self-driving camping

Electronics and lighting

Auto entertainment and culture

