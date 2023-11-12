BorgWarner to Supply Bi-Directional 800-Volt Onboard Charger to Major North American OEM

BorgWarner has clinched an agreement with a major North American OEM to supply its bi-directional 800V Onboard Charger (OBC) for the automaker’s premium passenger vehicle battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms. The technology leverages silicon carbide (SiC) power switches for improved efficiency and delivers amplified power density, power conversion and safety compliance. Start of production is slated for January 2027.

BorgWarner has clinched an agreement with a major North American OEM to supply its bi-directional 800V Onboard Charger (OBC) for the automaker’s premium passenger vehicle battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms. The technology leverages silicon carbide (SiC) power switches for improved efficiency and delivers amplified power density, power conversion and safety compliance.

BorgWarner has clinched an agreement with a major North American OEM to supply its bi-directional 800V Onboard Charger (OBC) for the automaker’s premium passenger vehicle battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms. The technology leverages silicon carbide (SiC) power switches for improved efficiency and delivers amplified power density, power conversion and safety compliance.

“This is a big accomplishment for the team at BorgWarner, highlighting our first OBC win with this OEM and marks the first OBC win in North America,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “Through our world-class power electronics expertise and market leading status for our 800-volt and silicon carbide technology, we are providing a solution to maximize charging power capabilities, extend power densities and enhance efficiencies while catering to differing grid configurations across regions.”

BorgWarner’s OBC technology is installed in electric vehicles to convert alternating current (AC) from the power grid to direct current (DC) to charge batteries. The OBC is capable of powers ranging from 19.2kW single-phase operation to 22kW three-phase operation. The 19.2kW power level uses two power lines for a single-phase grid connection, which is unique to the U.S. market. The 22kW power level uses a three-phase grid connection and is intended for use in the European market. The 19.2kW single-phase charger is currently the only one of its kind to be introduced into the U.S. market.

The OBC incorporates a bi-directional vehicle-to-load (V2L) operating mode that enables users to use the vehicle battery pack to charge various standalone applications, which is an increasingly desired feature within the industry. Additionally, both the charger hardware and software are designed and produced by BorgWarner.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we’re accelerating the world’s transition to eMobility – to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.