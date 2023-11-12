AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

ROHM Completes Acquisition of New Production Site: Expanding Production Capacity for SiC Power Devices

ROHM Semiconductor announced they have completed acquisition of the assets of Solar Frontier’s former Kunitomi Plant located in Japan, based on its basic agreement signed with Solar Frontier. The Plant will be operated by LAPIS Semiconductor, a subsidiary of the ROHM Group, as its Miyazaki Plant No. 2. It will become the Group’s main production site for SiC power devices and is aiming to start operation during 2024.

The ROHM Group will continue to strengthen its production capacity in accordance with its Medium-Term Management Plan while keeping abreast of market conditions and will thoroughly enhance its BCM system to ensure a stable supply of products to customers.

Outline of Miyazaki Plant No. 2

Location: 1815 Taziri, Kunitomi-cho, Higashimorokata-gun, Miyazaki, Japan
Site area: Approximately 400,000 m2
Total floor area: Approximately 230,000 m2
Acquisition price: Not disclosed
Acquisition date: November 7, 2023
Notes:
1. Solar Frontier plans to continue to use part of the site and buildings as its business office (lease).
2. ROHM’s announcement of July 12, 2023: Expanding production capacity for SiC power devices: ROHM will acquire new production site. >

Previous posts

ROHM Develops the First Silicon Capacitor BTD1RVFL Series
StoreDot Partners with Polestar on The World’s First EV with Extreme Fast Charging Battery Technology
Freudenberg Sealing Solutions - New generation of battery sealing materials are tried and tested

Next posts

ROHM’s New Ultra-High-Speed Gate Driver IC: Maximizing the Performance of GaN Devices
BorgWarner to Supply Bi-Directional 800-Volt Onboard Charger to Major North American OEM
Share Your News with Ai

Sun. November 12th, 2023

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

2 min read

BorgWarner to Supply Bi-Directional 800-Volt Onboard Charger to Major North American OEM

19 seconds ago John Larkin
3 min read

ROHM’s New Ultra-High-Speed Gate Driver IC: Maximizing the Performance of GaN Devices

2 mins ago John Larkin
1 min read

ROHM Completes Acquisition of New Production Site: Expanding Production Capacity for SiC Power Devices

7 mins ago John Larkin
2 min read

ROHM Develops the First Silicon Capacitor BTD1RVFL Series

15 mins ago John Larkin