ROHM’s New Ultra-High-Speed Gate Driver IC: Maximizing the Performance of GaN Devices

ROHM has developed a gate driver IC – the BD2311NVX-LB. It is optimized for GaN devices and achieves gate drive speeds on the order of nanoseconds (ns) – ideal for high-speed GaN switching. This was facilitated through a deep understanding of GaN technology and the continuing pursuit of gate driver performance. The result: fast switching with a minimum gate input pulse width of 1.25ns that contributes to smaller, more energy efficient, higher performance applications.

In recent years, improving power conversion efficiency while reducing the size of power supply units in server systems have become important factors as the number of IoT devices continues to grow. This requires further advancements in the power device sector. At the same time, LiDAR, which is used not only for autonomous driving but also for monitoring industrial equipment and social infrastructure, demands high-speed pulsed laser light to further increase recognition accuracy.

As these applications require the use of high-speed switching devices, in conjunction with the release of GaN devices, ROHM developed an ultra-high-speed gate driver IC that maximizes GaN performance. Going forward, ROHM continues to release smaller WLCSP products to support greater miniaturization.

As GaN devices are sensitive towards gate input overvoltage, ROHM has developed a unique method to suppress the gate voltage overshoots and has implemented it into this driver. On top, the optimum GaN device can be selected by adjusting the gate resistance based on application requirements. ROHM also offers a lineup of GaN devices under the EcoGaN™ name – contributing to a sustainable society through power solutions when combined with gate driver ICs that maximize their performance. The gate driver BD2311NVX-LB with the unique gate overvoltage suppression feature – when used with ROHM’s EcoGaN™ products – further simplifies the design and enhances application reliability.

Gate Voltage Waveform Comparison (Gate Resistance: 0Ω)

Professor Yue-Ming Hsin, Department of Electrical Engineering, National Central University, (Taiwan)

“GaN devices are expected to be materials that can demonstrate performance in the high-frequency range more than silicon. In power switching applications such as DC-DC and AC-DC converters, and in LiDAR applications, the performance of GaN devices can contribute to smaller, more energy-efficient, and higher performance applications.

On the other hand, to demonstrate the performance of GaN devices, gate driver IC that enable high-speed switching while taking into account the low drive voltage of GaN HEMTs are essential. Therefore, we turned our attention to ROHM, which aims to maximize the performance of GaN devices by developing optimized gate drive technology. Professor Yu-Chen Liu (National Taipei University of Technology) and Professor Chin Hsia (Chang Gung University), who are working together on the same project, tested ROHM’s driver IC, the BD2311NVX.

The results showed that BD2311NVX had shorter rise time and lower ringing at 1MHz switching frequency for DC-DC converter compared to other driver ICs.

The reduced rise time of this driver IC will help maximize the reduction in switching losses, which is an advantage of GaN. We are also looking forward to ROHM’s GaN solutions, which have strengths in analog technologies in power supplies and drivers.”