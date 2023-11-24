SimScale Launches Simulation Features for Compliance Testing of Electric Vehicle Components

SimScale GmbH announced new features for engineers focused on structural and
mechanical simulation, including large scale vibration analysis and
modal-based harmonics.
SimScale is a cloud-native engineering simulation software used globally by
the automotive, manufacturing, medical, turbomachinery, buildings, and
electronics industries. With the release of modal-based harmonics in
SimScale, engineers can now perform vibration analysis on complex CAD models
using a single analysis type that automatically outputs full response
spectrums.
SimScale is inviting engineers to join a live demo of a vibration analysis
on an electric vehicle (EV) inverter. The model will be used to showcase the
newly released modal-based workflow and show how a full shaker table test
regime can be efficiently replicated by running multi-axis tests
simultaneously with parallel computation in the cloud. These types of tests
are critical in the product development process to comply with safety
requirements and international standards. Using simulation to replicate
physical tests can save engineers significant amounts of time and cost.
Engineers are invited to this live webinar to learn how to:
Create a free account in SimScale and get started in minutes.
Upload CAD files to SimScale and prepare it for FEA simulation.
Perform accurate vibration assessments.
Apply global damping and automatically resolve resonant response around
natural frequencies.
Simulate multi-directional shaker table testing in parallel.
Post-process simulation results online and extract valuable insights about
your products.
Reader’s notes:
To learn more about how SimScale’s cloud-based computer-aided engineering
(CAE) platform can help designers, visit SimScale’s blog.
About SimScale – SimScale is the world’s first SaaS application for
simulation. By providing instant access to CFD, FEA, thermal, and
electromagnetics analyses to over 500,000 users, SimScale has moved
high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and
cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application
accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.
For more information, visit www.simscale.com.