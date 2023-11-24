SimScale Launches Simulation Features for Compliance Testing of Electric Vehicle Components

SimScale GmbH announced new features for engineers focused on structural and

mechanical simulation, including large scale vibration analysis and

modal-based harmonics.

SimScale is a cloud-native engineering simulation software used globally by

the automotive, manufacturing, medical, turbomachinery, buildings, and

electronics industries. With the release of modal-based harmonics in

SimScale, engineers can now perform vibration analysis on complex CAD models

using a single analysis type that automatically outputs full response

spectrums.

SimScale is inviting engineers to join a live demo of a vibration analysis

on an electric vehicle (EV) inverter. The model will be used to showcase the

newly released modal-based workflow and show how a full shaker table test

regime can be efficiently replicated by running multi-axis tests

simultaneously with parallel computation in the cloud. These types of tests

are critical in the product development process to comply with safety

requirements and international standards. Using simulation to replicate

physical tests can save engineers significant amounts of time and cost.

Engineers are invited to this live webinar to learn how to:

Create a free account in SimScale and get started in minutes.

Upload CAD files to SimScale and prepare it for FEA simulation.

Perform accurate vibration assessments.

Apply global damping and automatically resolve resonant response around

natural frequencies.

Simulate multi-directional shaker table testing in parallel.

Post-process simulation results online and extract valuable insights about

your products.

Webinar registration link

Reader’s notes:

To learn more about how SimScale’s cloud-based computer-aided engineering

(CAE) platform can help designers, visit SimScale’s blog.

About SimScale – SimScale is the world’s first SaaS application for

simulation. By providing instant access to CFD, FEA, thermal, and

electromagnetics analyses to over 500,000 users, SimScale has moved

high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and

cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application

accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

For more information, visit www.simscale.com.