Sustain.Life Partners with MHP | A Porsche Company to Revolutionize Carbon Management and ESG in the Americas

Sustain.Life proudly announces its strategic alliance with MHP | A Porsche

Company in the Americas region. MHP is one of the leading IT and management

consulting companies in the areas of mobility and manufacturing, bringing

expertise from Germany to the United States. This alliance expands MHP

America’s offerings in climate action to enable all clients to shape a

better tomorrow.

Through this alliance, MHP’s clients will gain access to a suite of carbon

accounting, ESG administration, and emissions reduction technology and

services, along with a wealth of resources to help them measure, manage, and

report on their organization’s footprint.

“We are thrilled to partner with MHP | A Porsche Company, a premiere leader

in IT and management consulting. This collaboration marks a significant

milestone in our ongoing commitment to provide organizations with the tools

and resources for precise carbon management,” said Annalee Bloomfield, CEO

at Sustain.Life. “By integrating MHP’s expertise across IT and consulting,

we can significantly bolster our capacity to guide our clients through the

complex landscape of decarbonization, especially as global climate

regulations take shape.”

“Ferry Porsche said, ‘those lucky enough to build a business out of their

dream owe it to the world to be the caretakers of dreams.’ MHP Americas is

proud to join Sustain.Life in their dream of enabling climate action in

every business,” said Paul Prehl, Head of R&D Transformation &

Sustainability and Digital Responsibility at MHP Americas. “This partnership

represents a huge step toward our vision to help businesses create digital

futures with sustainable impact for the world.”

As the sustainability and ESG landscape rapidly progresses, digital

transformation experts are key enablers in elevating ESG and carbon

accounting through all decision-making levels of an organization. Innovative

tools and platforms fill this crucial shop floor to top floor gap,

streamlining the inception of carbon accounting and climate action

initiatives for companies. Leveraging data insights, companies gain lucidity

on carbon reduction strategies and the roadmap to net-zero emissions.

Sustainable practices yield multifaceted dividends, encompassing cost

efficiency, business expansion, and enhanced investment appeal.

About Sustain.Life

Sustain.Life is the SaaS platform – and Certified B CorporationTM – that

helps future-proof companies by decarbonizing and taking climate action.

Launched in 2021, Sustain.Life provides ESG and carbon accounting tools that

empower organizations to embrace sustainability, manage and mitigate carbon

emissions, reduce costs, and stand out to customers, investors, and other

stakeholders.

About MHP | A Porsche Company

MHP | A Porsche Company is one of the leading consulting companies and a

subsidiary of Porsche AG. With the perfect blend of management and IT

consulting, MHP draws from its automotive roots to revolutionize the fields

of mobility and manufacturing using a closed loop approach. From shop floor

to top floor to customer engagement, MHP is building digital futures with

sustainable impact for the world.