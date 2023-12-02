Electra Vehicles’ AI Software Demonstrates 2x Accuracy of EV Driving Range Estimates

Electra Vehicles, Inc., a leading provider of predictive battery management

and battery design software, today announced the results of a demonstration

to showcase accuracy improvements to electric vehicle driving range

estimations. Electra’s core technology – EVE-AiT Adaptive Cell Modeling

System – outperformed the industry standard for estimating battery charge,

resulting in 2x reduction in estimation error.

Electra partnered with a semiconductor provider to construct a battery pack

that was capable of delivering real-time battery cell data from the pack to

Electra’s cloud-based EVE-AiT software through a battery management system

and IoT gateway hardware. Using this setup, Electra showcased that its

integrated software solution could retrain the battery management system

using artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict a battery’s

state-of-charge more accurately than the industry standard method, known as

Extended Kalman Filtering (EKF).

“By showcasing significant improvements in predicting a battery’s

state-of-charge, Electra has demonstrated how using artificial intelligence

in battery management can translate to longer lasting and better performing

batteries,” said Fabrizio Martini, Electra CEO and Co-Founder. “With

Electra’s EVE-AiT software, the vehicle’s battery management system is

constantly retrained to showcase the most accurate battery metrics,

alleviating range anxiety and battery warranty concerns for EV customers.”

The test battery pack was repeatedly charged and discharged over a 12-week

period in order to quickly age the pack to roughly half of its warranty for

electric vehicle usage. Throughout the testing, Electra compared three sets

of results – estimates from Electra’s EVE-AiT Adaptive Cell Modeling System,

estimates from the industry standard EKF and the reference values from an

electrochemical reference data set.

The results showed that Electra’s solution better predicted the battery’s

state of charge at the beginning of life, but more importantly, as the

battery reached half-life, which is where Electra’s accuracy improved

significantly over EKF.

To learn more about the demonstration methodology, please watch an overview

via Electra’s Vimeo. To learn more about the demonstration results, please

download the case study here or reach out to an Electra sales representative

via sales@electravehicles.com

About Electra Vehicles, Inc.

Electra Vehicles is on a mission to maximize the full potential of battery

power to enable electric mobility to take us further.

Electra is a leading provider of predictive battery management and battery

design software that combines adaptive electrochemical battery modeling with

advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to more

accurately predict battery performance, health and failures. Electra’s

software solutions are both cloud-based and ‘hybrid’ – embedded in the

battery management system (BMS) with cloud connectivity – and enable battery

developers, battery integrators and fleet managers the ability to more

accurately estimate battery state-of-charge (SoC), state-of-health (SoH),

remaining useful life (RUL) and fault risk to improve the lifetime and

reliability of batteries.

Learn more at: https://www.electravehicles.co m